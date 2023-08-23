Home page politics

From: Emmanuel Zylla

Split

In its Ukraine war, Russia relies heavily on mines and has no regard for casualties – even its own, Western military experts believe.

KIEV – Whether it’s Russian anti-personnel or anti-vehicle mines, both variants have terrified the Ukrainian armed forces. Mines hold the sustained for over two months counteroffensive the Ukraine by, for example, attack routes being blocked by the explosives. Russia relies heavily on its mines and can thus use its defense lines in the Ukraine war hold.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently warned that waiting for Western war equipment always gives Russia the chance to place more mines, improve its defenses and advance Kievs continue to stop troops.

A Ukrainian soldier in a minefield on the front line in the Zaporizhia region. © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

Russia’s dangerous tactics with the mines: A danger not only for Ukraine

However, this mining tactic is also a double-edged sword, as Mark Voyger, former special adviser on Russian and Eurasian affairs, told Newsweek explained: “The Russians have mined the south so heavily that they cannot advance themselves either. Their forces will end up in the same minefields that they laid so massively in the south.”

Erik Kramer, director and co-founder of the Kiev-based Ukraine Defense Support Group, takes a similar view. His organization, made up of Western military veterans, trains Ukrainian troops for front-line deployment. Kramer finds that Russia is very arbitrary when it comes to its minefields: “The problem with all these minefields is that the Russians don’t make mine maps. In the West, in the US, whenever we plant a minefield, there must be a detailed map that is given to everyone, especially friendly forces,” he informed the Newsweek-Interview.

Destroyed Russian tanks in Kiev: Ukraine is looking forward to a military parade View photo gallery

Russia’s army in the Ukraine war: “They are just crazy about mines”

Kramer told of pictures he received from the Ukrainian army from the front. There were numerous Russian mines to be seen, which were completely uncoordinated and placed directly next to each other. “They’re just crazy about mines,” Kramer commented, believing in Russian military tactics designed to hit as many victims as possible.

According to Kramer, the Russians would not shy away from indifferent friendly fire. The Americans call this “fragging”: “The Russians shoot at their own people when the Ukrainians attack them. They do not care. Compared to the Ukrainians, they simply don’t care about the way they deal with human life.” (Emanuel Zylla)