The European Union (EU) has summoned Russian Permanent Representative Vladimir Chizhov to express strong protest over Russian sanctions, reports RIA News…

This was stated by the official representative of the EU’s foreign policy service Peter Stano at a briefing in Brussels. “Yes, the Russian permanent representative was summoned, and in the afternoon he will be received by the head of the foreign policy service. We will convey to him our strong condemnation and protest in connection with this decision, ”he said.

Earlier, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, considered Russian sanctions against EU representatives “unacceptable” and condemned Moscow’s decision to ban eight citizens of the European Union from entering Russian territory. He also stressed that Russia’s sanctions against European officials will not prevent the EU “to prosecute those responsible for violating human rights.”

On April 30, Russia banned eight citizens of the European Union and representatives of European structures from entering its territory. The black list included the President of the European Parliament David Maria Sassoli, Deputy Chairman of the European Commission for Values ​​and Transparency Vera Yurova, Head of the Berlin Prosecutor’s Office Jörg Raupach, member of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Jacques Maire. Osa Scott, head of the laboratory of chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear safety at the Research Institute for Total Defense of Sweden, was also under sanctions. In addition, citizens of the Baltic countries fell under the restrictions.

On March 2, the EU imposed restrictions on high-ranking Russian officials due to the situation with Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent).