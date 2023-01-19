Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Split

The Admiral Kuznetsov was to become the pride of the Russian Navy. Now the aircraft carrier is just scrap – and is to be replaced.

Moscow – It sounds like the end of a long, tortuous story. The Admiral Kuznetsov, the only aircraft carrier owned by the Russian army, is in such poor condition that the ship cannot move under its own power or be towed. At least that’s what Ukrainian media are reporting about the aircraft carrier, which according to the Russian army leadership is in the dock in the port city of Murmansk for maintenance purposes. That reports the district newspaper.

The hull of the ship is said to be rusting and water has penetrated in several places. Should the aircraft carrier be moved in this state, there would be a risk that it could break apart, the news portal said RBC Ukraine. As early as last summer, Russian state media reported that the repair work would last at least until the summer of 2024. The “Admiral Kuznetsov” has been out of action since 2017.

Lots of rust, holes in the hull: the Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov is in a sorry state. © IMAGO/Pavel Lvov

Russia is to buy an aircraft carrier that Ukraine once sold to China

The Soviet answer to the large aircraft carriers of the USA, Great Britain and France was built in 1982. When fully loaded, the “Admiral Kuznetsov” weighs an impressive 61,000 tons. The ship had its first and only military deployment in the Syrian war from 2016 to 2017 a number of problems. Sometimes the engine failed, sometimes fighter planes crashed onto the deck. 2019 and end of December 2022 fire broke out on the deck of the aircraft carrierwho was already in Murmansk for repair work.

Due to the catastrophic condition in which the aircraft carrier, which is more than 40 years old, is now, a member of the Duma is now advising to take radical steps. If Sergey Karginov had his way, he would become Russia’s president Wladimir Putin immediately go to China to buy a new aircraft carrier there – even if not really new. Karginov suggested simply buying back another example from the old Soviet fleet: the “Varyag”, a so-called “sister ship” of the “Admiral Koznetsov”. The People’s Republic bought the semi-finished ship in 1998 and christened it “Liaoning”. Construction of the “Varyag” began only a short time after the “Admiral Kuznetsov”, namely in 1985, at that time still under the name “Riga”.

The Admiral Kuznetsov is now even in dry dock in Murmansk. © IMAGO/Pavel Lvov

Ironically, the ship was then sold by the Ukraine. After the fall of the Iron Curtain, they had secured half of the Black Sea fleet of the Soviet Union – including the not yet completed “Varyag”. Beijing acquired the aircraft carrier for $20 million. According to information from the Economic Times, the ship almost sank during transport to China.

Can a 40-year-old aircraft carrier help Russia in the Ukraine war?

China, in turn, completed construction in 2012, and the “Liaoning” became Beijing’s first aircraft carrier. This was followed in 2019 by the Shandong and in 2022 by the first carrier developed in China, the “Fujian”. Both are significantly more modern variants, which are considered particularly important for Beijing due to the ongoing tensions in the South China Sea. According to the Chinese Defense Ministry, the “Liaoning” is used primarily for training purposes by fighter pilots.

If Sergey Karginov has his way, the “Admiral Kuznezow” should now find its way back to Russia. “The ship was to become one of the most important in the USSR. After the collapse of the country, Ukraine preferred to sell it for a few bottles of vodka, at the price of junk,” the MP said. After the buyback, the aircraft carrier is to be relocated to the Black Sea and the Russian armed forces there Ukraine war support. So far, the Russian fleet has suffered severe losses there. But whether a 40-year-old aircraft carrier could do anything about it is doubted by US experts from Foreign Policy and Forbes magazines alike. (dil)