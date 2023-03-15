The agency stated that Russia earned $11.6 billion from its oil exports last month after the European Union imposed an embargo on Russian petroleum products, as well as a price ceiling agreed upon with the Group of Seven and Australia..

She added that Russia’s oil production remained close to pre-war levels in February, and that Russia’s exports to global markets fell by more than 500,000 barrels per day to 7.5 million barrels per day in February..

The agency pointed out that much of the oversupply indicates that Russian supplies are looking for new destinations after the European Union embargo.

On the other hand, the International Energy Agency said that the global demand for oil is rising slowly, but it is about to receive a significant boost thanks to the resumption of air traffic and the resumption of economic activities in China after the lifting of restrictions related to Covid-19..

The Paris-based agency added in its monthly report on oil: “Global oil demand growth began in 2023 with weakness, but it is expected to end the year with a significant increase.”“.

And she continued, “The recovery in the use of aviation fuel and the resumption of economic activities in China will lead to a total increase from the first quarter to the fourth quarter of 3.2 million barrels per day, which is the largest percentage increase in a year since 2010.”“.

The agency said that the global demand for oil will rise by two million barrels per day in the current year to reach 102 million barrels per day.

It added that global oil stocks amounted to nearly 7.8 billion barrels, the highest level since September 2021.