In March, Russia increased oil and gas revenues for the first time since the beginning of the year. They increased to 582.5 billion rubles, or 3.3% in annual terms. This was stated on April 5 in message Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, since February, income has increased by 6.9%, and compared to January – by 18.7%.

Federal budget revenues from mineral extraction tax in March 2021 increased to 470.6 billion rubles, from export duties – to 132.3 billion rubles.

Earlier that day, the Ministry of Finance predicted an increase in the volume of additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget in the amount of 212.6 billion rubles. The growth is associated with the excess of the actual oil price over the base level.

Earlier, on April 3, the Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Russia, the head of Rosnedra, Evgeny Kiselev, said that at the current level of technology development, oil reserves in the country will be enough for 58 years. According to him, this figure is conditional. In addition, with the constant development of technology, this milestone will be pushed back.

Kiselev stressed that in any eventuality in the development of the country’s economic sector, Russia has been provided with gas for more than 60 years.

Prior to that, on April 2, experts told Izvestia that the decision of the OPEC + countries made at the April 1 meeting to gradually increase oil production gave the market certainty for the near future. This, according to experts, will allow to strengthen quotations at the level of $ 60-65 per barrel.