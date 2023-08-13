Home page politics

Russian soldiers at a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square in August. © IMAGO/Bulkin Sergey / Russian Look

Soldiers in Ukraine experience the horrors of war every day, no matter which side they’re fighting on. Due to the high suicide rate, Kiev offers help to the Russian military.

Kiev – It started with the invasion: At the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the Kremlin left its soldiers in the dark about the mission. The men supposedly went on an exercise and suddenly found themselves in the middle of the Ukraine war – logistically and psychologically unprepared. This had an impact on the morale and combat effectiveness of the Russian troops.

The ruthless treatment of their own soldiers runs like a red thread through the invasion of Putin’s army: There are repeated reports of psychological pressure, violence and murders in the Russian military’s own ranks. According to Ukraine, suicides among Russian generals have recently increased significantly.

Atrocities in the Ukraine war: Russia’s officers and generals are cruel to their own troops

In war, military personnel face many atrocities. According to reports, Russia is particularly cruel to its soldiers in the Ukraine war. In May last year, five Russian soldiers reported on a general who shot dead fighters with treatable injuries. The information could not be independently verified.

The Wagner Group, known for human rights violations, also acted brutally. The head of the private army, Yevgeny Prigozhin, threw the fighters to the front as cannon fodder, with heavy casualties. It was said that those who refused to fight were shot by their own commanders.

Atrocities in the Ukraine war: officers from Russia are said to have knocked their own soldiers unconscious

Injured soldiers near Tokmak in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region were recently reportedly verbally abused and beaten unconscious by their officer when they asked for medical assistance. This is from a report by Telegram channel Astra emerged, which is based on tape recordings.

One of the commanders handcuffed a soldier to a tree, where he hung for about 24 hours. Accordingly, he also put his gun in his hand and asked the guards if they were willing to confirm that this fighter had attacked him, the Astra report continued. The information could not be independently verified either.

Soldiers in the Ukraine war: high risk of post-traumatic stress disorder

Such stresses can lead to trauma, a well-known problem in the military. studies for example, up to 23 percent of rescuers who responded to 9/11 suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Depression, anxiety, drug abuse, but also self-injurious behavior and suicide are possible consequences. Soldiers serving in the Ukraine war have according to researchers a high riskof developing post-traumatic stress disorder – regardless of whether they are fighting for Russia or Ukraine. Civilians are also affected.

Ukraine reports rise in suicides among Russian officers

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Service has now reported a rise in suicides among Russian officers. “The number of suicides among pro-Russian and Russian officers has increased since the start of the full-scale invasion, and it has increased significantly,” Andriy Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Service, said in a national statement TV show, like Pravda reported on Friday. This could also be related to the fear that the Ukrainian military will find them, it said.

Yuzov stressed that Ukraine accepts those Russians who “do not want to get their hands dirty and carry out criminal orders,” regardless of their rank, from private to general and commander. Provided they are within the framework of the state Project “Hochu Zhit” (in German: “I want to live”). “We guarantee treatment in accordance with the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law, even though they are murderers and aggressors. That means we guarantee that [die Kapitulation – Anm. d. Red.] leads to imprisonment,” assured Jusow.

Apart from the Ukraine war: Russia and Ukraine are among the countries with the highest suicide rates in the world

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Russia and Ukraine are among the countries with the highest suicide rates in the world. While Putin’s empire was in third place for a long time, Ukraine was already there before the war began 13th according to the WHO. Military personnel are particularly affected.

The most of Deaths in the Ukrainian military are estimated to be attributed to these Cause back, but official figures are missing. For its own soldiers, Ukraine has opened a military rehabilitation center for post-traumatic stress disorder in Kharkiv. information of economist According to reports, 100 soldiers come for treatment every week.

