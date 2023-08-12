Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

The first unmanned combat aircraft in Russia, the stealth drone S-70 Okhotnik (symbol image). © IMAGO / SNA

The S-70 Ochotnik is a state-of-the-art unmanned combat aircraft with superior stealth capabilities. Putin’s “fighter” could soon be deployed in the Ukraine war.

KIEV – Russia has been working on its first unmanned combat aircraft for years. By the end of the year, state tests of the heavy combat drone Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik (in English: “hunter”) should be completed. According to reports, around a dozen models could soon go to the Russian air force – and also be used in the Ukraine war.

Putin’s new silver bullet: Russia’s unmanned stealth plane is said to turn the tide in the Ukraine war

Serial production of the stealth drone will begin in 2023, announced the head of the Russian arms company Rostec, Sergey Chemezov at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in May last year. The model apparently has superior stealth abilities and the name “hunter” is no coincidence: the unmanned combat drone should even be able to get other fighter jets out of the sky and could thus be a means of turning the tide in the Ukraine war.

Externally, the model resembles the US stealth bombers and, thanks to its flying wing design, has a small radar shadow. According to the manufacturer Rostec, the model is “practically invisible”. According to military experts, the “hunter” could even be the world’s most stealthy fighter aircraft of its size, according to the specialist portal Militarywatchmagazine.

Turnaround in the Ukraine war: “Jäger” is also used as a “wingman” for Su-57 fighter jets

The unmanned combat aircraft is designed for joint use with the Su-57 fighter jet and is intended to protect it from enemy air defenses and could also act as an interceptor in the Ukraine war. In addition, the Okhotnik can act as a kind of “wingman” to support manned combat aircraft in penetrating enemy airspace. In its dimensions, the stealth drone is in no way inferior to its manned combat partner.

Report Militarywatchmagazine according to the weapons bays are similar, which is why the stealth craft can fire R-77M air-to-air missiles and Kh-59MK2 radar-evading air-to-surface missiles. The hunter can carry weapons weighing up to 2,000 kilograms, as reported by the Russian agency Interfax. Long-range precision attacks are also possible.

Putin’s silver bullet: Russia’s stealth fighters are also controlled by artificial intelligence

Russia is keeping details secret, but experts say the model will be controlled using a combination of artificial intelligence and human control. The system is highly intelligent and can perform a variety of tasks, with the unmanned combat aircraft being used alone or in combination with other aircraft, which makes Putin’s silver bullet extremely flexible for a possible use in the Ukraine war.

“In addition, a new ground control center is being built for the drone, which is designed to meet the requirements of the military. These solutions will significantly increase the capabilities of the machine,” explained Rostec boss Chemezov when the drone was presented.

Stealth fighters as a turning point in the Ukraine war: Specifications of the S-70 Okhotnik for Putin’s miracle weapon

Weight: 20 tons Design: flying wing plane Speed: Up to 1,000 kilometers per hour* Particularities: Outstanding stealth properties Drive: flat jet emitters Length: About 14 meters Span: About 19 meters

Source: *Russian data according to the state news agency mugspecialist magazine flight review, manufacturer information

Turnaround in the Ukraine war: Twelve to 16 stealth drones could go to the Russian army by the end of the year

“According to the current plans […] mass production and delivery to the army will begin in 2024,” the reported state news agency Tass in early August, citing an anonymous source. There was initially no official confirmation of the information. Russian troops are to receive around twelve to 16 models this year, it said Militarywatchmagazinealthough Tass did not give a specific date for the delivery.

The drone could soon be used in the Ukraine war. Even without the okhotnik, Putin’s fleet is about ten times larger than Ukraine’s. “Russia has an almost overwhelming level of air superiority that it has yet to bring to the war,” expert Dale Buckner, CEO of international security firm Global Guardian, told recently Newsweek. Kiev, meanwhile, is demanding modern F16 jets from its western allies for military support in the fight against the Russian attack.