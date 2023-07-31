Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Military parade in Saint Petersburg in May 2017: Another model of Russia (Nona-SVK). © Grigori Pisotski/ Pond5/Imago

The new self-propelled wheeled howitzer 2S43 Malva 152-mm, apparently, will soon strengthen the Russian artillery. However, military experts recognize a weak point in the model.

MOSCOW – Ukraine last month began its long-awaited second counter-offensive in the Ukraine war, with Kiev recently conceding difficulties. Russia’s artillery could now receive additional reinforcements in the form of a new self-propelled howitzer, according to reports from Defense Express and other media specializing in weapons.

Ukraine War: 2S43 Malva 152mm wheeled howitzer reinforces Russian artillery

In particular, the massive bulwarks of trenches and minefields make it difficult for Ukrainian troops to break through Russian positions in their counter-offensive. In addition, the self-propelled 2S43 Malva 152-mm wheeled howitzer could soon be added to the Russian side. The model comes from the production of the Russian armaments company Uralvagonzavod, which belongs to the state-owned company Rostec.

The manufacturer recently announced that it had completed the test phase of the new weapon and was ready for delivery to the troops. However, it is not known when the model will go into series production. Already in 2019, Russia had announced the 2S43 Malva 152-mm and presented the first prototype in 2020, like Soldier & Tech reported. Uralvagonzavod chief Alexander Potapov had according to a report by the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). announced the completion of state qualification tests for the new self-propelled howitzer in May.

These are the technical details of the 2S43 Malva 152-mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer according to the manufacturer

152mm SA64 caliber gun

30 rounds of loaded ammunition

Up to 7 rounds per minute

Range of weapons: 24.5 kilometers

Weight: 32 tons

Maximum crew: 5 people

Top speed: 80 km/h

Range of one tankful: 1000 kilometers

According to military experts, the 2S43 Malva 152mm has this weak point

According to weapons experts, Moscow’s new weapon does not have “outstanding qualities”, but it would nevertheless be a reinforcement of the Russian artillery. “The Russian armed forces urgently need this howitzer because the Russian military does not have self-propelled artillery on wheels,” said the war experts of the ISW, which refers to a Russian military blogger in its analysis.

Loud Defense Express However, there is hope that the maximum range of around 25 kilometers could be a weak point. In situations where the Ukrainian armed forces have superior artillery defenses, Russia’s new self-propelled howitzer would be “extremely vulnerable,” he said Defense Express. The more such systems were used in the Ukraine war, the more would be destroyed, it said.