After heavy losses in the Ukraine war, Putin reacts. A new naval chief and innovative defense strategies are expected to turn the tide for Russia.

Sevastopol/Novorossiysk – Russia’s navy continues to struggle with problems in the Black Sea. The Black Sea Fleet had a “bad month,” Kiev said on X (formerly Twitter) after Ukraine attacked several Russian ships. Apparently Vladimir Putin's navy is having a hard time dealing with the Ukrainian army's own drones, the Magura V5. Now the Russian president has drawn the first conclusions and replaced his naval chief.

Casualties in the Ukraine war: Putin replaces Russia's navy chief

In the future, Admiral Alexander Moiseyev will advance the Russian war at sea. The Kremlin confirmed this. The 61-year-old, who previously headed Russia's Northern Fleet, replaces Nikolai Yevmenov, who has held the post since 2019, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Tuesday. Moiseyev's previous position as head of the Northern Fleet will be taken over by Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov. To another presidential decree Wladimir Putin Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk was also appointed as the new commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Official reasons for the reshuffle were not given. However, the heavy losses are considered a likely reason for the replacement. According to Kiev, the enemy fleet lost almost a third of its combat ships. According to the media, Moiseyev has actually been in action as acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy since mid-March. There was no official confirmation at the time. For a long time there were also only unconfirmed reports about the dismissal of the previous Black Sea Fleet chief Viktor Sokolow.

Success for Ukraine: Magura V5 drones sink the “Sergei Kotov”

At the beginning of March, Ukraine increasingly used self-built Magura V5 drones against the Russian patrol ship “Sergei Kotov” near the Kerch Strait east of Crimea – and the corvette sank in the process. The attacks damaged the stern and the right and left sides of the ship before it sank, Kiev said. A few weeks later, the Ukrainian Air Force announced that three Russian landing ships and the reconnaissance ship “Iwan Churs” in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol had been hit, but not destroyed.

Russia has so far had little to counter Ukraine's innovative drones. Although Defense Minister Shoigu recently announced that the Black Sea Fleet would receive large-caliber machine guns for drone defense, this has not yet had any noticeable effect. The staff will therefore receive “day and night” training, like the US portal Newsweek Shoigu quotes. According to the British Ministry of Defense, Russia is now also using decoys in the Black Sea and trying to camouflage its ships using different colors.

This recording, released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, is said to show the attack on the Russian Black Sea patrol ship “Sergey Kotov”. © Ukrainian Ministry of Defense/Imago

After Ukraine attacks: Putin's navy has to partially withdraw to Russia

While things are going better for Putin's troops on land than they have in months, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has to withdraw for the time being. Part of the Russian Navy has left the Crimean port of Sevastopol, according to information from the British Ministry of Defense. The ships are now believed to be in Novorossiysk, in Russia's southeastern Krasnodar region.

“Due to the increased risk of Ukrainian attacks on the traditional home port of Sevastopol, the port of Novorossiysk now plays a crucial role in protecting the Black Sea Fleet's most valuable assets,” the British Ministry of Defense said in late March.

According to media reports, Russia is now planning to build a Black Sea base in the Abkhazia region. In the breakaway Georgian region, people largely support Vladimir Putin and his colleagues War in Ukrainebut the distance to Crimea and the Ukrainian mainland would be even greater than from Novorossiysk. (nak)