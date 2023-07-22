Nfter the end of the grain agreement with Ukraine, Russia claims to have held a naval exercise with live ammunition in the Black Sea. The Black Sea Fleet fired at a target ship with anti-ship missiles in the north-west of the sea and destroyed it, the Defense Ministry said in Moscow on Friday. According to Ukrainian sources, the Russian army fired again at the port city of Odessa, destroying silos with barley and peas.

Regarding the Black Sea naval exercise, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced in the online service Telegram that the ships and naval aircraft had also taken measures to “seal off the area temporarily closed to navigation” and tried to detain an attacking ship.

After the end of the grain agreement, Russia announced on Wednesday that from Thursday all ships in the Black Sea bound for Ukraine would be classified as ships “transporting potentially military cargo”. For its part, Ukraine warned that from midnight on Friday it would consider all ships in the Black Sea bound for Russian ports as potential military transports.

The UN criticized the threats against civilian ships in the Black Sea on Friday as “unacceptable”. Speaking to the UN Security Council in New York, Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo also expressed concern about possible mines in the Black Sea “endangering civilian shipping”.







The spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric, expressed concern about the “negative impact on world market prices for wheat and corn that is already being felt, affecting everyone, especially vulnerable populations in the countries of the South”.

“We understand the concerns of our African friends, that is understandable and is taken into account,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Verchinin.

According to Ukrainian regional governor Oleg Kiper, the attacks on the Black Sea city of Odessa for the fourth straight night targeted grain silos by Kalibr cruise missiles. 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley were destroyed.

Since the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain expired on Monday, Russia had repeatedly attacked the port cities of Odessa and Mykolaiv, according to Ukrainian sources. Russia had stated that military targets had been targeted.







However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence that he would be able to convince Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin to reinstate the grain agreement. According to the Anadolu news agency, Erdogan said he thinks that he can achieve a continuation of grain exports “in detailed” talks with Putin.

Selenskyj is on the phone with Erdogan

During talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged a return to the Black Sea grain export agreement. “The opening of the grain corridor has absolute priority,” Zelenskyy said after a phone call with Erdogan on Friday evening in Kiev. “Together we must prevent a global food crisis.” After the termination of the agreement by Russia on Monday, there is a new naval blockade. Moscow has withdrawn security guarantees from grain carriers in the Black Sea regions under its control.