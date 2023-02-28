One of the sources told the newspaper that the largest part of the decline was the share of Gazprom, which has about 15 percent of global gas reserves.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced a 25.1 percent decline in Russian gas exports in 2022, and an increase in oil exports by 7.6 percent during the same period.

Novak said in a text published on the specialized Russian website “Energy Policy”, that the decline in gas exports came due to “the refusal of European countries to buy Russian gas, and the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.”

This announcement comes about a year after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war, which was followed by a package of international sanctions targeting the Russian energy sector to limit the revenues of Moscow, which seeks to finance its military offensive.