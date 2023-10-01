In the space of just one day, Azerbaijan resolved a dispute lasting more than 30 years, by launching a military offensive on the 19th in Nagorno-Karabakh, a separatist enclave within its territory where around 120,000 ethnic Armenians lived.

The region had motivated two wars since the end of the Soviet Union and the dispute has now come to an end, with the surrender of the separatists.

The enclave’s leader, Samvel Shakhramanyan, announced on Thursday (28) that Nagorno-Karabakh will cease to exist as a self-proclaimed state from January 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the ethnic cleansing dreamed of by Azerbaijan gains momentum: around 93,000 residents of the enclave had left the region by Friday (29).

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that “in the next few days there will be no more Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.” Azerbaijan maintains that this is a voluntary movement and that there is no forced displacement in the region.

The episode exposed a fact: the Collective Security Treaty Organization (OTSC), a kind of “Russia’s NATO”, is simply a fiasco.

The CSTO was created in 1992, shortly after the end of the Soviet Union, as the Unified Armed Forces, planned as a kind of successor to the Warsaw Pact, the military alliance of communist countries in Eastern Europe that opposed NATO during the Cold War.

Currently composed of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan (Azerbaijan, Georgia and Uzbekistan were already part of the alliance, but withdrew), the CSTO acted only once invoked by article 4 of the Collective Security Treaty, which provides that an armed attack on a member state is an attack on the entire bloc.

In January 2022, to suppress demonstrations in Kazakhstan that were initially related to the price of natural gas and later began to cover the need for reforms in the country, the CSTO sent 2,500 soldiers.

In other words: the only time “Russia’s NATO” acted, it was to resolve an internal problem in a member country, and not in response to external aggression (the Kazakh government claimed that the protests were “terrorist” acts).

Meanwhile, in recent months, Armenia has been complaining that Russia has been backing away from its commitment to protect it from neighboring Azerbaijan, which has greater military capabilities.

In September last year, when conflicts occurred on the border between the two countries, Armenia invoked Article 4 of the Collective Security Treaty, but its request for military assistance was not met. The situation sparked outrage among Armenians and the president of the country’s Parliament, Alen Simonyan, called the military alliance a “gun that doesn’t fire”.

Moscow was also supposed to ensure free movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, through a road known as the Lachin Corridor, but since the end of last year Azerbaijan had been blocking this link, making it difficult to deliver food, medicine and other items.

Due to dissatisfaction with Russian negligence, Nikol Pashinyan had been seeking alternatives to the Kremlin’s protection: Armenia announced that it will fully ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which would oblige it to arrest Putin if he travels to the country ( the Russian president has an arrest warrant issued by the court against him), and this month carried out a joint military exercise with the United States.

Both moves sparked protests from the Kremlin. Finally, Azerbaijan’s offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh came, and Moscow simply did not respond – it is worth remembering that the presence of supposedly repressed “ethnic Russians” in eastern Ukraine was one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justifications for invading the country neighbor.

Pashinyan accused Moscow of not intervening because it did not want to displease Azerbaijan and its close ally, Turkey, for strategic reasons. In practice, this inertia took away the CSTO’s raison d’être and revealed a fact: Russia is not a reliable ally, as Ben Dubow, a member of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), wrote in a recent article.

Other countries in the Moscow-led military alliance are starting to realize this too.

“Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, also members of the CSTO, interpreted the conflict [em Nagorno-Karabakh] with the look of a Turkish triumph over its enemies – a consolation prize for Russia. [Mas] Kyrgyzstan certainly still remembers last year’s border clashes with Tajikistan and subsequent Russian inaction,” Dubow said.

“Armenia’s decision to decrease its dependence on security provided by Russia is now likely to be imitated [pelos demais

membros da OTSC]regardless of the Kremlin’s guidance,” he added.

Kazakhstan, since last year, has also distanced itself from Russia: it criticized the war in Ukraine and refused to recognize referendums promoted by the Kremlin to annex four Ukrainian regions.

Last Thursday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, after meeting in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said that his country “will follow the sanctions regime” of the West, that is, it will not help Russia to circumvent the measures imposed by Ukraine’s allies in retaliation for the war. “Russia’s NATO”, after a history without many practical results, seems close to its end.