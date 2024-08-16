VK Fest Announces Dates for Moscow and St. Petersburg in 2025

The most popular festival in Russia, VK Fest, is opening early ticket sales for 2025. This was reported in a press release received by the editorial office of Lenta.ru.

They can be purchased at open-air in St. Petersburg and Moscow. Tickets for two festival days in these cities are available on the website https://vkfest.ru/

In 2025, the festival will gather guests in five cities. In St. Petersburg – June 28-29, in Moscow – July 12-13. The remaining cities, dates and venues of the festival will be announced later.

VK Fest 2024 gathered 205 thousand guests in five cities, the festival was held for the first time in Ufa and Krasnoyarsk. At the same time, it broke two Russian records at once – for the number of performing artists and the amount of entertainment. The country’s largest festival had 161 entertainment zones. VK Fest Director Zoya Novikova said that they managed to achieve an incredible result. She recalled that in 2023, 175 artists participated in the festival, and this year – 277. The number of entertainments has also increased, she noted.

100 experts and celebrities gave lectures to the guests, including stand-up comedian Nurlan Saburov, Olympic champions Nikita Katsalapov and Maxim Trankov, artist Sergei Bezrukov, figure skater Evgeni Plushenko and others.