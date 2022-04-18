Home page politics

Richard Strobl

The sinking of the Russian warship Moskva hit Russia hard. Now a photo has surfaced that is supposed to show the boat before sinking.

Update from April 18, 8:12 p.m.: According to the US government, the sunken Russian warship Moskva had no nuclear weapons on board. “We have no evidence that nuclear weapons were on board the Moscow River at the time of the sinking,” a senior US Defense Department official said Monday. He gave no precise information on the fate of the crew. There is evidence that some sailors survived. But there were very likely fatalities.

Russia’s “Moskva”: “To what extent pictures correspond to reality, we cannot say”

Update from April 18, 2:31 p.m: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that after the sinking of the Russian warship “Moskva” in the Kremlin, the images of a burning ship, which are now being distributed for the first time on the Internet, have been sighted. “Yes, we actually saw those pictures; but to what extent they are authentic and correspond to reality, we cannot say.”

The pictures presumably show the burning flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which sank last week. Ukraine said it had hit the Moskva with two Neptun missiles. Russia claims a fire broke out on board, which then led to the sinking.

Mystery of Russia’s sunken “Moskva”: Now the photo should show a badly damaged ship

First report from April 18th: Kyiv/Moscow – There are still many inconsistencies surrounding the sunken warship “Moskva”*. The pride of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was badly damaged on Wednesday and subsequently sank. However, Ukraine and Russia give different reasons for this. There is also uncertainty as to whether the crew could be rescued.

Russia’s “Moskva” sunk: photo should show badly damaged ship

A photo has now appeared on social media that is said to show the badly damaged ship before it sank. Among other things, a US expert for the Navy shared the picture via Twitter.

The heavily damaged warship can be seen clearly lying on its side. A thick column of smoke rises. In the photo it looks as if the “Moskva” will sink soon.

Mystery of the crew of the “Moskva” – does the photo provide important information?

The Ukrainians said they hit the ship with a Neptune missile. The Russians, in turn, indicated that the ship was damaged by an explosion of ammunition. Contradictory information from both sides is not uncommon in the Ukraine conflict*. According to US information, up to 500 crew members were still on board at the time. Moscow reported that the crew had been evacuated before the ship sank. But Ukraine has so far disagreed. Because of a storm, lifeboats could not get close enough to the burning “Moskva”, it was said. These reports cannot be independently verified.

No lifeboats on the “Moskva” can be seen in the photo. Russian soldiers are also not to be seen on board. This could be an indication that the crew was able to partially abandon the ship. The Kremlin recently published a video that is supposed to show the evacuated crew. However, the clip is considered controversial.

