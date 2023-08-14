Home page politics

Huge quantities of landmines are slowing down the advance of the Ukrainian armed forces into the occupied territories. Russia mines “like textbooks”.

Zaporizhia – Ukraine’s counteroffensive is proceeding slowly, and certainly more slowly than many Western commentators expected. This is partly due to the way out of the mines that the Russian occupiers left behind when they retreated. The buried explosive devices force Ukrainian soldiers to carefully search every reclaimed square meter of land. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for new mine detection tools to get the counteroffensive going again.

Almost a third of Ukraine has been mined since the Ukraine war

The Ukraine war has made Ukraine the record holder for mined land. A total of 30 percent of the country is said to be riddled with live explosive devices – more than in any other country in the world. The World Bank assumes that a complete elimination of all mines will cost around 34 billion euros. reported about it the Mirror. Michael Newton, Ukraine Director of the British organization “Halo Trust”, which specializes in the detection and disposal of explosive devices, speaks of “mine laying on an industrial scale”.

The ground in the south of the country is mined for up to 16 kilometers. Estimates by the Ukrainian clearance squad put the number of mines at 1,500 per square kilometer. Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine, spoke at The Guardians of minefields “hundreds of kilometers” in size. In some parts of the front line there are up to five mines in a single square meter.

An instructor shows Ukrainian soldiers different types of grenades and mines during tactical and practical exercises near Kharkiv. (Archive photo) © Ukrinform/dpa

Ukraine has 200 “international level” clearance pioneers

The high density of explosive devices is taking the wind out of the sails of Ukraine’s counterattack. Rapid advance is out of the question. “They are following the textbook,” says Ukrainian clearance pioneer Manunja dem Mirror in a conversation, the Russian mine. In addition to the underground explosive devices, barbed wire obstacles, firing positions, anti-tank ditches and anti-tank barriers are part of the Russian defense system. The clearance pioneers also repeatedly come across tripwires equipped with grenades.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, about 6,000 pioneers are in military service. However, only 200 of them have been trained at an international level. The Russian attacks from above make the clearance work even more difficult: Russian artillery, attack helicopters and drones slow down the cleaning of the mined areas. Experts assume that Ukraine’s lack of air sovereignty is a decisive factor slowing down the counteroffensive.

Ukrainian mine reconnaissance is based on the simplest means

Clearance vehicles donated by the US would often fall victim to the missiles, as would heavy vehicles and tanks unable to advance due to the minefields. Because of the particularly high density of mined fields, Ukrainian troops are now sometimes moving forward under the protection of bushes and trees – also to camouflage themselves from air raids. But underground dangers lurk in the woods.

The simplest equipment is used to secure the mines. Clearance pioneers like Manunja have to rely on thermal imaging cameras and metal detectors to search the ground step by step. Iron rods and hooks are used to pull larger mines that they can’t defuse out of the ground. So slowly a lane is created for the infantry.

Wounds from mines often result in amputation

Nevertheless, soldiers and engineers are repeatedly caught by the countless explosive devices. Land mine injuries can be particularly challenging for surgeons, creating extensive wounds and complex fractures that are often contaminated with shrapnel, dirt or clothing. Serhiy Ryzhenko, the chief physician at Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, said his surgeons had treated 21,000 soldiers since the war began. After artillery shelling, mines were the main cause. “The first operation for these wounded will be carried out quickly near the battlefield. Unfortunately, 90 percent of patients must […] an amputation can be performed,” Ryzhenko added The Guardians.

“The Russian supply of mines seems inexhaustible. They’re everywhere,” clearance pioneer Slyusar told the British newsmagazine. “I can’t see any light at the end of the tunnel.” Lieutenant Oleksandr Kurbatov of the Dnipro territorial defense is more optimistic. He sees the Soviet-era anti-tank mines used by Russia as a sign of a lack of resources: “If they use this Soviet stuff and they go to North Korea to get weapons, that tells me they’re running out of ammo,” he said.

Zelenskyy ask for mining vehicles for “safety” of Ukraine

In the course of the sluggish counter-offensive and the massive distribution of mines on the front lines, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyj, asked the West for more demining equipment at the beginning of August: “Ukraine also needs equipment from partners – and it is very important to have a production base in the Ukraine so that we can rid our country of Russian mines,” the President said on August 12. The delivery of demining machines would help to promote the counter-offensive and thus the security of Ukraine. (aa)