The Russian army has lost many units in Ukraine. Now the soldiers should be better trained – with a new training plan.

Moscow – The high losses of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine war reportedly affecting troop morale. The military leadership also seems to be aware that Russia cannot withstand such high levels of wear forever. Now she apparently wants to make improvements – in a comparatively cost-effective way.

Based on the experience in Ukraine, the Russian army has announced that it will focus its troops' training more on high-intensity combat operations. The US portal reported this on Thursday (December 14th). Newsweek. Shortly before, US intelligence agencies had estimated that Russia had lost 87 percent of all ground troops active at the start of the invasion of Ukraine. The British Ministry of Defense stated on X (formerly Twitter) in October that the number of Russian victims had risen sharply. This is related to the offensive on Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast that began in October.

Training should help Russia's soldiers survive – Ukraine “a very serious opponent”

Now there will be a new approach to training Vladimir Putin's front-line troops, writes the portal, citing the Kremlin-affiliated newspaper Izvestia. The training of modern techniques should “help soldiers survive in difficult situations”. The innovation is primarily aimed at those who have to take part in the “special military operation” – the Kremlin’s official term for the large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Colonel Alexander Perendzhiev, associate professor at the Russian Plekhanov University of Economics Izvestia explains that the draft of the document was created after discussions with soldiers and young officers who “went through all the hardships of front-line service.” First we had to find out “which qualities the fighters at the front lack under the conditions of modern warfare”. After all, Ukraine has the support of NATO and is therefore “a very serious opponent”. In order to win, you have to “take many nuances into account”.

Strength exercises and combat training – Putin's soldiers urgently need both

The basis of the new training is “physical training,” said Perendzhiev. This enables soldiers and officers to “carry out their combat missions effectively and survive under difficult conditions”. The training document, which is expected to be adopted by the end of the year, primarily emphasizes the “combat component,” according to the newspaper. In addition, the troops would have to complete strength exercises “to develop tactical endurance”. Loud Newsweek Soldiers who meet the new fitness requirements can receive monthly bonuses of between 15 and 100 percent of their official salary.

Vladimir Putin's Army appears to be in dire need of an overhaul of its training program. Opposite the website Business Insider A soldier named Sergei, who was captured by the Ukrainians, described his military training. This mainly consists of tasks such as picking up sticks. There were also first aid lessons, but they were more theoretical than practical. His combat preparation consisted of firing two magazines from an assault rifle. He actually thought he would just drive trucks in Ukraine, but then he was sent directly to the attack. (tpn)