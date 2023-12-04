Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

The Russian army not only suffered devastating losses at Avdiivka and, according to the Americans, appeared to be significantly weakened in the second winter of the Ukrainian war.

Los Angeles – The Americans are certain: Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression against the people, which violates international law Ukraine has the armed forces of Russia enormously affected, during the winter even more so on military resources Moscow drains.

Ukraine War: USA believes Vladimir Putin’s Russian army has been significantly weakened

To protest against the Ukraine war In order to prevent this in the Russian Federation, the regime of Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin is now even supposed to pay hush money to soldiers’ wives. While Kiev is now also deploying American M1 Abrams battle tanks to defend itself against the invasion, according to an official assessment by the US government, Putin’s army is currently fighting not only with a significant lack of experienced soldiers and commanders after all the losses.

The Russian military has been “severely weakened” by the grueling war, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, according to the news magazine Newsweek on Saturday (December 2) during a speech at Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF), a discussion forum for the country’s civil and political elite based in Simi Valley, California, near Los Angeles. “Despite his isolation, Putin believes he can survive the Ukrainians,” Austin said in his speech, “but he is wrong.”

Young Russian recruits begin their military service in Volgograd on November 23rd. © IMAGO / SNA

The USA and its allied partners have “worked to get many critical weapons systems – including HIMARS, Patriots, Abrams tanks and more – into the hands of trained Ukrainian operators,” Austin said aloud Newsweek at the meeting further. While the Americans are currently highlighting Western aid and former German Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer (The Greens) is even calling for increased nuclear deterrence against the autocratic regime in Moscow, the British are pointing to the Russians’ enormous losses since their brutal attack on the Western one Neighbors.

Ukraine War: According to London estimates, 70,000 Russians were killed

According to British estimates, around 70,000 Russians have been killed so far. The Ministry of Defense in London announced on Monday (December 4th) that there were 50,000 regular soldiers and 20,000 members of the Wagner mercenaries. The number of wounded between the start of the war on February 24, 2022 and the end of November 2023 is estimated at 180,000 to 240,000 Russian soldiers and around 40,000 Wagner mercenaries. According to statistics from data researcher Ragnar Gudmundsson, Moscow lost about 28,550 soldiers to death or wounds in the particularly bloody November, an average of 952 soldiers per day.

There are said to have been more dead and wounded Russian soldiers within a month than ever before in the military conflict. Like the investigative news portal iStories loud Reuters reported on Monday (December 4th), the most recent Russian casualties appear to include well-known tank commander Vladimir Zawadsky. He is the seventh major general and the twelfth senior officer whose death Russia has officially confirmed, the report said. Since mid-October, Russian soldiers have been dying, particularly in the apparently hectic and ill-conceived offensive around Avdiivka in Donbass.

Losses in Ukraine: Russia has “degraded” ground troops, according to the USA

The consequences are apparently fatal for the Russian army beyond the current fighting. At the beginning of May, the head of American defense intelligence, Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, said loudly Newsweek explains that it will take between five and ten years for Russia to rebuild the modern capabilities of its troops. He explained this to the US Senate Armed Services Committee at the time.

“This army has largely disappeared, and it relies on reserves and reserve equipment from the former Soviet era,” he said. “It will take a while to get them back in shape.” Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, said at the same time Hearing: “It will take years for the Russians to rebuild their ground forces.” Russia has “really significantly degraded” them. And the degradation obviously continues. (pm)