GEOKHI RAS: Russian apparatus “Luna-26” studies meteorite hazard

The Luna-26 apparatus, which Russia plans to launch in 2027, will study, in particular, the meteorite hazard between the Earth and its natural satellite, while Luna-27 will study the soil in the area of ​​the south lunar pole. This was reported by Evgeny Slyuta, head of the laboratory of lunar and planetary geochemistry at the Institute of Geochemistry and Analytical Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GEOKHI RAS), with reference to TASS.

According to him, the first device will be equipped with 13 scientific instruments, and the second – 10. Slyuta noted that as part of the orbital mission “Luna-26” it is planned to conduct a survey of the surface of the Earth’s natural satellite, as well as provide communication with the landing device “Luna-27”, the launch of which is scheduled for 2028. As part of the latter mission, it is planned to study the composition and content of volatile components and water ice in the soil.

Slyuta noted that plans for the Russian lunar program beyond 2028, including the use of lunar rovers, are still being studied. “We will all find out which of them will be accepted and approved in the next two to three years,” the specialist said.

In May, Roscosmos General Director Yuri Borisov, on the sidelines of the Grand Kremlin Palace, told the agency that the state corporation and the Russian Academy of Sciences continued discussing the possibility of launching two automatic interplanetary stations “Luna-27” to the Earth’s natural satellite.