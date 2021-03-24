The Duma approved in the third and final instance the law that will allow President Vladimir Putin to stand for reelection in 2024. The confirmation of this law comes after the proposals for constitutional changes presented by the Russian leader last year, which were approved in a referendum.

Last July the Russians were called to vote in a referendum. It would vote on a series of constitutional changes proposed at the beginning of the year by Russian President Vladimir Putin himself. Among them, the name of marriage as the union between a man and a woman, the name of Russian as the language of the “constitutive people of the State” or the expansion of powers of the Council of State.

In addition, there was an amendment that would allow Putin to run again in the 2024 elections. The referendum was approved by a large majority. And this Wednesday, March 24, the Russian Lower House, the Duma, approved the new law that formalizes these amendments and paves Putin’s path to his re-election.

Russians voted in July 2020 on the package of constitutional changes proposed by Vladimir Putin, including a readjustment of the presidential term limits. Mikhail Klimentyev SPUTNIK / AFP

This law specifies that a person cannot run for the Presidency after two consecutive terms, although it does not prevent a politician “who has held or holds the position of President of the Russian Federation from participating as a candidate in the presidential elections at the time of the entry into force of the amendment “. In other words, Putin’s account is renewed with this law.

In addition, the text clarifies that only those Russian citizens over the age of 35 who have lived permanently in the country for no less than 25 years and who do not possess or have possessed dual citizenship may stand for election.

With EFE