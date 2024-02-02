Home page politics

From: Laura May

Presenter Vladimir Solovyov on Russian state TV. © IMAGO/Sergei Karpukhin

Videos of a serious defeat of Russian tank brigades in the Ukraine war anger Putin's TV propagandist. He demands drastic consequences.

Moscow – “Who are they doing this for? For our soldiers?” This was what the prominent presenter Vladimir Solovyov asked on Russian state TV on Thursday evening. The TV presenter was talking about pro-Russian military bloggers who had published videos of a Ukrainian attack on Russian combat vehicles and criticized the army leadership for allowing the battlefield disaster.

For the President's loyal propagandist Wladimir Putin Any negative portrayal of Russian combat operations is a betrayal of Russia itself. “These people must be identified, imprisoned and eliminated,” he demanded Kyiv Post reported on his appearance on Russian state television. “All these people are enemies and must be fought with the most brutal methods,” Solovyov reportedly said in an evening news program broadcast nationwide on the Kremlin-controlled television channel Russia-1.

Russia cannot defend its tanks against drone attacks from the air

Specifically, the videos are about a fighting near the Donbas town of Novomykhailivka on January 30th. The Ukrainian military also released a drone video. You can see a Russian tank and infantry fighting vehicle attack on positions of the 72nd mechanized infantry brigade of Ukraine and a successful counterattack by kamikaze drones. The images cannot be independently verified.

According to experts such as Ukrainian military journalist Yuriy Butusov, the counterstrike is seen as evidence that drones can replace artillery on the battlefield under certain tactical conditions. Above all, defending against targeted attacks from the air is causing great difficulties for both parties in the Ukraine war.

Putin's TV propagandist wants to “arrest people and put them in prison”

Even when Solovyov speaks of disinformation, he is obviously not primarily concerned with the accuracy of the videos, but rather with the spread of any information that is Russia makes you appear weak. He makes no distinction between content that is directly directed against Russia and content that solely criticizes Russian warfare from a pro-Russian perspective. He accuses military bloggers of “drawing Russian society into negative information.”

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the nationalist, sanctioned by the EU and Canada, has been a loyal supporter of the war of aggression. He rejects Ukraine's state sovereignty. For him, there is only one way to deal with criticism of the Kremlin: “I say these people must be arrested and put in prison.”