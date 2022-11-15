Home page politics

Tim Vincent Dicke

Russia continues to record drastic losses in the Ukraine war. The defeat in Cherson weighs particularly heavily. The news ticker.

Heavy casualties for Russia: Ukraine announces new figures

Ukraine announces new figures Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Kyiv – Russia continues to suffer heavy casualties in the war against Ukraine. Not only soldiers and war material are lost, the Russian military also has to give up areas. This is impressively demonstrated by the defeat in the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson, which was only recently liberated by the Ukrainian armed forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj sees the military success as a turning point in the Ukraine war. “It can be compared to D-Day – the Normandy landings,” said the head of state at the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali. He was connected via video. The liberation of Kherson is “not yet the finale in the fight against evil, but it already determines the entire further course of events,” Zelenskyy added. First, the Ukrainian news portal reported Kyiv Independent about that.

Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war. (Archive image) © Stanislav Krasilnikov/imago

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: new figures known

Kyiv has meanwhile published the latest figures on Russian losses. The unit serving Ukraine was able to repel a total of ten attacks by soldiers loyal to Putin in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the General Staff of Ukraine said. In addition, estimates of Russian casualties have again been revised upwards. In just one day, the Russian military and their paramilitary supporters lost over 700 soldiers:

Soldiers: 82,080 (+710 on the previous day)

82,080 (+710 on the previous day) planes: 278 (+0)

278 (+0) Helicopter: 261 (+0)

261 (+0) Tank: 2861 (+13)

2861 (+13) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5773 (+35)

5773 (+35) Artillery Systems: 1850 (+11)

1850 (+11) Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 393 (+0)

393 (+0) Air defense systems: 208 (+2)

208 (+2) Cars and other vehicles: 4351 (+35)

4351 (+35) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1511 (+2)

1511 (+2) (as of Tuesday, November 15)

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

