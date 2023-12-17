Home page politics

Maximilian Kurz

Ukraine is making efforts to defend Avdiivka. Your soldiers are in constant battle against superior Russian forces.

Avdiivka – In October, Russia launched its offensive around Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, which preceded the onset of the hard Ukrainian Winters has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides. Western analysts were initially optimistic. The US magazine, among others, reports on this Newsweek.

Ukraine War: Continuous fighting in the east of the country

Moscow Meanwhile, troops continue to advance in their offensive around Avdiivka almost daily. Military experts would not have suspected this a few months ago. At the beginning of the offensive, Western strategists saw strategic advantages for the Ukrainian army. The fighting is now non-stop, which puts enormous physical and mental strain on the soldiers on both sides.

Ukrainians remain steadfast despite concerns about the possible consequences of a Russian victory in the Donetsk region. “So far no one is willing to withdraw,” said Dmytro Lazutkin, a Ukrainian journalist and writer now fighting with the 47th Brigade in Avdiivka. This unit was moved from the southern Zaporizhzhia region to Donetsk in October.

Avdiivka: Huge losses among Russian forces

Moscow's troops have recently made major progress southeast of Stepove, a small village near Avdiivka. The defense of Stepove remains strategically important for Ukraine. Journalist Lazutkin explained that the Ukrainian brigades, armed with Western Bradley fighting vehicles and Javelin missiles, are determined to cling to the city of Avdiivka.

“The enemy's losses are many times higher than ours. Our armed forces are determined to hold Avdiivka for as long as possible in order to inflict heavy losses on the enemy,” Lazutkin stressed. The British government recently stated that the Russian Losses since February 2022 have reached a new high. Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, also revealed that Russia has lost over 13,000 soldiers in the past two months of intense fighting for Avdiivka.

Russia: Enormous use of “human resources”

Russia is strategically betting that its “human resources” and the number of its drones exceed the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces. Lazutkin strongly believes that Moscow's use of kamikaze drones has been intensified in the Avdiivka region.

The defense forces in Kyiv are therefore faced with a growing need for their own drones and additional ammunition. Lazutkin underlined the importance of technological developments in war: “Warfare is becoming increasingly technology-based. To defeat an enemy that has superior human resources, we need more advanced means of electronic warfare.”