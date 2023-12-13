Home page politics

Victoria Krumbeck

Russia has suffered severe setbacks since the start of the Ukraine war. Hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers are gone. The army was thrown back.

Washington – There are daily reports of Russian losses in the Ukraine war published, exact estimates are difficult. But according to US intelligence, 315,000 Russian soldiers have been injured or killed since the start of the war. This number corresponds to around 87 percent of the 360,000 soldiers who were part of the armed forces before the war. The information was released at the same time as the visit of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Tuesday (December 12th), calling for further US military aid in the war against Russia.

Russia's losses in the Ukrainian war: 315,000 disabled soldiers

In addition, the Russian army lost around 2,200 of its 3,500 tanks before the start of the war, according to parliamentary circles in Washington, citing published secret service documents. In addition, 4,400 of the 13,600 armored personnel carriers and armored personnel carriers were destroyed, accounting for almost a third. The war set the Russian armed forces back 15 years in their modernization efforts, according to the US newspaper Wall Street Journal citing the intelligence documents reported.

“At the end of November, Russia lost over a quarter of its existing stocks of ground force equipment,” the US broadcaster quoted CNN an assessment in the documents. “This has reduced the complexity and scale of Russian offensive operations, which have failed to achieve major successes in Ukraine since the beginning of 2022,” it said. This is also clear in the city of Avdiivka, which has been under fire for weeks. Russia's losses there are said to be around 25 percent higher than in the fighting for Bakhmut.

Ukraine War: Russia's high losses – Zelensky visits Washington

Ukraine is facing another tough winter. Russia apparently believes that it can gain an advantage through the winter and a military standstill, according to a spokesman for the National Security Council CNN said. Declining Western support could weaken Ukraine, despite Russian losses and shortages of equipment, ammunition and soldiers.

The meeting between Zelensky and the US President was also about dwindling support from the West Joe Biden. Republicans are currently blocking approval of further new aid for Ukraine. Last week they initially rejected the $61.4 billion in financial aid requested by Biden. The USA is Kiev's most important supporter. (vk/afp)