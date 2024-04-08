Home page politics

From: Christian Stör, Stefan Krieger

Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war. Kyiv gives current figures. An overview of the information from Ukraine.

Kiev – Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than two years. The Ukraine war demands a dramatic number of victims – on both sides, including among the civilian population.

The Kremlin keeps a low profile with information about its own victims in the “special military operation,” as the war is used in official parlance Russia is called. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, on the other hand, publishes daily figures on Russia's losses. However, this information cannot usually be verified independently.

Russian Losses in the Ukrainian War: An Overview

According to the Ukrainian authorities, around 890 Russian soldiers have died or been seriously wounded in the past 24 hours. The number of victims since the start of the invasion has now reached 448,400. An overview of developments over the last few days:

See also "Biggest blow to the Russian army in decades" April 8, 2024 (Mon) 890 448,400 April 7, 2024 (Sun) 820 447,510 April 6, 2024 (Sat) 790 446,690 April 5, 2024 (Fri) 860 445,900 April 4, 2024 (Thu) 670 445,040 April 3, 2024 (Wed) 710 444,370 April 2, 2024 (Tue) 780 443,660

The figures come from Ukrainian authorities. They cannot currently be independently verified.

The Ukrainian 152mm Dana self-propelled howitzer fires at Russian positions in the Donetsk region. © Roman Chop/AP/dpa

Heavy losses in the Ukrainian war also in terms of equipment

The Russian military's losses in vehicles, aircraft and equipment in the war against the Ukraine are high. The following list is an excerpt from the numbers currently reported by the Ukrainian military (as of April 8th). Here too, the information cannot be independently verified. The changes from the previous day are in brackets.

tank : 7087 (+13)

: 7087 (+13) Airplanes : 347

: 347 Armored vehicles : 13,575 (+24)

: 13,575 (+24) Artillery systems : 11,356 (+40)

: 11,356 (+40) Drones : 8996 (+40)

: 8996 (+40) Tank trucks and other vehicles: 15,110 (+39)

NATO announces assessment of figures

As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced in Brussels on March 14, 2024, Western secret services assume that the number of killed or wounded Russian soldiers has now exceeded 350,000. The country is paying a very high price for marginal land gains, he said. Ukrainian attacks also sank or disabled a significant part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Stoltenberg added.

Western secret services with assessments of Russian losses in the Ukraine war

The secret service of the USA In December 2023, the number of soldiers killed or seriously injured in the war was around 315,000. This was reported from parliamentary circles in Washington, citing released documents from the services. The number corresponds to 87 percent of the total number of Russian armed forces before the war.

Also commented in December 2023 Great Britain to the numbers. At that time, the British Ministry of Defense estimated that around 70,000 Russians were killed in Moscow's war of aggression. These are 50,000 regular soldiers and 20,000 members of the Private Army Wagner. The number of wounded in London was estimated at 180,000 to 240,000 soldiers and 40,000 Wagner fighters. (red)