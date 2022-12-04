Home page politics

Of: Vincent Bussow

Split

Ukraine inflicts heavy casualties on Russia. Meanwhile, Ukraine releases the latest figures on Russian casualties. The news ticker.

Counteroffensive: Ukraine reports the downing of a Russian SU-25 fighter jet.

Ukraine reports the downing of a Russian SU-25 fighter jet. lack of ammunition: The director of US intelligence speaks of a “challenge” for Putin.

The director of US intelligence speaks of a “challenge” for Putin. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 11.58 a.m.: Ukrainian combat forces have released new estimates of Russia’s combat casualties. According to this, another 550 soldiers died on Saturday (December 3). A total of 91,150 Russian soldiers lost their lives in the Ukraine war. In addition, five tanks and thirteen other vehicles and one plane (see update from 10.40 a.m.) were destroyed on Saturday.

Soldiers: 91,150 (+550 on the previous day)

91,150 (+550 on the previous day) planes: 281 (+1)

281 (+1) Helicopter: 263 (+0)

263 (+0) Tank: 2922 (+5)

2922 (+5) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5892 (+6)

5892 (+6) Artillery Systems: 1908 (+2)

1908 (+2) Air defense systems: 210 (+0)

210 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 395 (+0)

395 (+0) Cars and other vehicles: 4479 (+7)

4479 (+7) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1573 (+1)

Russia has suffered heavy losses in the Ukraine war. According to the Ukrainian military, almost 3,000 Russian tanks were destroyed. (Archive image) © Celestino Arce Lavin/imago

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: new figures are published

Update from 10.40 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia continued to suffer heavy casualties. As the military leadership wrote on Facebook on Sunday morning, more than 230 dead Russian soldiers were taken to hospitals in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions between November 28 and 30. Last day, Ukrainian troops are said to have shot down a SU-25 fighter jet and carried out 31 attacks on Russian positions. Attacks by Russia at 17 different locations, however, were repelled.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Russia’s Ukraine War Losses: Over 90,000 Soldiers Fallen

First report from Sunday (December 4th), 9:13 a.m.: Kyiv/Moscow Kyiv – The Russian military still cannot report any major territorial gains in the Ukraine war. On the contrary: the loss of the strategically important port city of Cherson weighs heavily. Every day, more and more soldiers are dying in the service of Russia.

According to the latest figures published by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Russian army has already lost more than 90,000 soldiers since the beginning of the war. Accordingly, Russia is said to have lost hundreds of units and many war equipment such as tanks every day.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Putin is “surprised”

Also about the Lack of ammunition on the part of Russia there are always reports. The portal only reported on Sunday (December 4th). NBC News such, citing US Intelligence Director Avril Haines. The government official said that Putin’s troops are using up their ammunition faster than they can replace it. This is becoming a “challenge” for Russia, Haines said.

The intelligence director went on to say that Wladimir Putin “Surprised” by his military’s disappointing performance after invading Ukraine in February. “I believe that he is becoming more informed about the challenges faced by the military in Russia. But it doesn’t look to us like he has a full picture of how big the challenges are at this stage,” Haines said. (vbu with agencies)