Victoria Krumbeck

The Ukrainian offensive in Kursk weakened the Russian troops. A further Russian offensive is also said to have been prevented.

Ramstein – The Ukrainian and Russian armed forces are currently fighting on several fronts. In the Donbass, Ukrainian troops are increasingly under pressure and are threatened with being surrounded by Russian soldiers. Attacks are reported almost daily around Kharkiv. But Ukraine is still fighting. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks about turning the tide. Because the Kursk offensive is associated with numerous Russian losses.

High Russian losses: Selenskyj names horrendous figure in Kursk

Russia is said to have lost around 6,000 soldiers as a result of the Ukrainian operation in Kursk, which has been going on for a month, Selenskyj said on Friday (6 September) at a meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group in Ramstein. They were either killed or wounded. Tens of thousands more Russian victims are said to have fallen victim to the Ukraine war in other parts of the country, according to the Kyiv-Post quoted the Ukrainian president. As is often the case in war, these figures cannot be independently verified.

In addition, a Russian attack on Sumy was supposedly averted by the Kursk offensive. “The Russians were preparing a new offensive on Sumy,” said the president. “But we have turned the tide and are taking the war to Russia through our counteroffensive.” He also stated that through the Ukrainian action, “Putin had revealed his true intentions.” “This should be clear to anyone who still believes that he is waging this war to protect his people or his security interests,” said Zelensky.

Russia wants to occupy Ukraine: Kursk offensive weakens Putin’s troops

The president explained that Moscow continues to focus on the areas in eastern Ukraine, even though Ukraine is occupying Russian territory. “The most combat-capable Russian units are concentrating on expanding their occupation in the Donetsk region. This is a clear priority for Moscow,” said Zelensky. The Russian president Vladimir Putin wants to occupy Ukraine and not ensure Russia’s security, he added.

At the same time, Ukraine is also weakening other fronts with its offensive in Kursk. Moscow was forced to move tens of thousands of soldiers to the Kursk region. “We have deprived them of the opportunity to maneuver and deploy their reinforcements from other directions. […] and this weakening is definitely being felt in other areas as well,” said Zelensky. Kyiv has noted that the amount of artillery fire and the intensity of the offensive have decreased.

Ramstein meeting between Selensky and allies – commitment to military support

At the meeting in Ramstein, Zelensky received further promises of military support from his allies, as the news agency dpa reported. However, the officially announced promises fell short of Kiev’s expectations. In addition, the hoped-for permission from the allies to use long-range weapons against military targets on Russian territory was not granted. After the Ramstein meeting, Zelensky met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz for a discussion. (vk)