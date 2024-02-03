Home page politics

From: Laura May

Presenter Vladimir Solovyov on Russian state TV. © IMAGO/Sergei Karpukhin

Prominent Russian presenter Solovyov condemned pro-Russian military bloggers. He sees your criticism of the army leadership as a betrayal of Russia.

Moscow – The well-known presenter Vladimir Solovyov asked the question on Russian state television on Thursday evening (February 1st) with a view to military bloggers in their own ranks: “Who are they doing this for? For our soldiers?”. His focus was on pro-Russian military bloggers who had posted footage of a Ukrainian attack on Russian combat vehicles online and blamed the military leadership for enabling the battlefield disaster.

Solovyov, a loyal propagandist of President Vladimir Putin, sees any negative portrayal of Russia's warfare as a betrayal of the nation itself. “These people must be identified, imprisoned and eliminated,” he demanded, as the Kyiv Post reported about his television appearance. In a nationally broadcast evening news program on the Kremlin-controlled Russia-1 channel, he reportedly said “All these people are enemies and must be fought using the most brutal methods.”

Russia cannot defend its tanks against drone attacks from the air

The controversial videos show a battle scene near the Donbas town of Novomykhailivka on January 30. The Ukrainian military released a drone video of this. It is intended to show a Russian tank and infantry fighting vehicle attack on positions of Ukraine's 72nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade and a successful counterattack by kamikaze drones. However, an independent review of the recordings is not possible.

Experts like Ukrainian military journalist Yuriy Butusov see the counterattack as evidence that drones can replace artillery on the battlefield under certain tactical conditions. In particular, defending against targeted air attacks represents a major challenge for both sides in the Ukraine war.

Putin's TV propagandist wants to “arrest people and put them in prison”

Although Solovyov speaks of disinformation, his main concern appears to be less the veracity of the videos than preventing the spread of any information that paints Russia in a poor light. He does not distinguish between content that is directly directed against Russia and content that merely criticizes Russian warfare from a pro-Russian perspective. He accuses military bloggers of spreading “negative information to Russian society.”

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the nationalist sanctioned by the EU and Canada has been a loyal supporter of the war of aggression. He denies Ukraine's state sovereignty. In his opinion, there is only one way to deal with criticism of the Kremlin: “I say these people must be arrested and put in prison.”

This text was created using artificial intelligence and carefully checked by editor Bedrettin Bölükbasi.