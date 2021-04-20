MOSCOW (Reuters) – Customs data showed on Tuesday that Russia’s exports of liquefied natural gas It fell 48 percent year-on-year in February to 2.7 million cubic meters. Russia’s LNG export revenue fell 73 percent to $ 142.3 million from $ 519.6 million in February 2020.

In addition, the Finance Ministry said today, Tuesday, that Russia produced 38.09 tons of gold in January and February this year, down from 39.71 tons in the same period in 2020.

The country also produced 147.47 tons of silver during the same period, up from 142.3 tons in the same period last year.