Russia’s largest mayonnaise plant caught fire in the Belgorod region. Shots from the scene of the fire is shared Telegram-channel “Rise”.

It is reported that the fire occurred in the workshop of the EFKO enterprise.

“The mayonnaise shop is on fire. Workers in the street in uniform and slippers. All things and bags with passes are on fire. They are simply not allowed anywhere, “she said. Telegramto the channel “Belgorod No. 1” local resident Tatiana, who witnessed the emergency.

According to the emergency services, the roof of the workshop is on fire on an area of ​​more than 20 square meters. There are no reports of casualties at the moment.