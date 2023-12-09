WSJ: Russia’s largest cargo carrier sues Canada over sanctions

Russia’s largest cargo carrier, Volga-Dnepr Airlines, sued Canada over anti-Russian sanctions. About it reports The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to the publication, the company claims that it was included in the sanctions list by mistake, since it is not related to the start of a special military operation (SVO).

It is noted that the federal court may decide on the fate of the An-124 Ruslan aircraft seized in Canada, which was blocked for use in the interests of Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that Kyiv was offended by Canada due to the lack of promised supplies of armored vehicles. Ottawa has not delivered any of the 50 LAVs and medical evacuation equipment promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.