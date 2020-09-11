The lag of Russia within the creation of assault unmanned aerial automobiles (UAVs) from the USA is changing into shameful, writes the “Army-Industrial Courier”.

“What the USA is! Even the Turks and people efficiently use shock UAVs to hunt air protection techniques [зенитные ракетные комплексы] Russian manufacturing “, – writes the weekly newspaper.

The publication explains Russia’s lag behind the USA and Turkey within the subject of drone UAVs, particularly, by the absence of its personal “superior microelectronics”. “The answer to the issue lies within the basic industrialization of the nation. For its personal top-class microelectronics to flourish within the Russian Federation, it wants an intensive client market, ”the newspaper says.

Associated supplies Quicker than sound From “Armata” to Su-57: what weapons will Russia get in 2020

In June, Protection Categorical, citing its personal sources, reported that in recent times, through the army conflicts in Syria and Libya, no less than 23 Russian-made Pantsir-C1 air protection techniques had been destroyed.

On the identical time, the Turkish company Anadolu reported the destruction of 9 Russian-made air protection techniques in Libya.

In October 2018, Breaking Protection, citing American analyst Samuel Bendett of the Middle for Naval Analyzes (CNA), wrote that Russian developments in army unmanned aerial automobiles are lagging behind comparable overseas work, particularly, Chinese language, Iranian and Turkish, in addition to American ones.