the russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday celebrated the “success” of his troops in taking the port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine.and ruled out a final assault on the industrial zone where the last resistance was entrenched.

I consider that the proposed assault on the industrial zone is not appropriate. I order to cancel them

After enduring almost two months of siege and bombardment, the last Ukrainian troops are hidden in the huge Azovstal steelworks of this city on the Sea of ​​Azovstrategic in Moscow’s plan to unite the pro-Russian territories of Donbas and the Crimean peninsula, already annexed in 2014.

The ultimatums launched by Russia have not led to the surrender of these soldiers.

One of its commanders, Sviatoslav Palamar of the Azov battalion, asked Western countries for security “guarantees” to leave the compound where, according to kyiv, there are also around 1,000 civilians.

In this context, “I consider that the proposed assault on the industrial zone is not appropriate. I order to cancel it,” Putin said in a meeting with his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, broadcast on television. “You have to think … about the lives of our soldiers and officers, you don’t have to go into those catacombs and crawl underground,” he continued. “Block the entire area so that not even a fly gets through,” he ordered.

Minister Shoigu indicated that some 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers resist in that complex, without mentioning the number of civilians.

Almost from the beginning of the conflict on February 24, Mariupol has been one of the places where the Russian offensive has concentrated. The local authorities fear the death of more than 20,000 people in the town, due to the bombing, but also due to the lack of water, food and electricity.

The Russian army has controlled much of the city for days and even allowed the entry of some Western journalists who were able to see its devastated streets.

During the siege, civilian evacuations were rare and often dangerous. Still, on Thursday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk indicated that four buses with civilians were able to leave the city and others are expected to leave during the day.

Ahead of them is a 200 km journey to Zaporizhia, punctuated by numerous checkpoints in the middle of a region immersed in fighting.

Since the end of March, when Russia withdrew its troops from the north and around kyiv, the east and south of Ukraine have become the main theater of the war. Russian forces “maintain their artillery fire on the entire front line,” Ukrainian authorities said Thursday morning. The fighting is particularly intense around Izium (northeast), there is “incessant shelling” in Popasna and Rubizhne in the Lugansk region (east) and new attacks in Mikolaiv (south), on the road to Odessa, which have left a dead and two wounded, Governor Vitali Kim said.

“The situation is getting complicated from hour to hour,” Lugansk Governor Sergei Gaidai wrote on Telegram. “Get to safety (…) Get out!” He warned.

1,020 civilian bodies, only civilians, have arrived at the morgues of the kyiv region

The local authorities have called on the civilian population to leave the front area, especially after the discoveries of dozens of corpses in several towns near kyiv occupied until the end of March by the Russians.

Since then, “1,020 bodies of civilians, only civilians,” have arrived at morgues in the kyiv region, Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said from Borodianka.

In that city, 54 km from the capital, the police reported the discovery of nine bodies of civilians buried in two graves. “These people were killed by the (Russian) occupiers and some of the victims show signs of torture,” said local police chief Andrii Nebytov.

In Borodianka, as in Bucha, whose streets were strewn with corpses, some with their hands tied behind their backs, kyiv denounces “war crimes” by Russia, which rejects this accusation.

War in Donbas could be longer than thought

The battle for Donbas, the eastern mining area where kyiv has been fighting pro-Russian separatists since 2014, and part of the south of the country is expected to be long.

The The seizure of Mariupol and the establishment of a corridor under Russian control to the Crimean peninsula may allow Moscow to strengthen its positions on the northernmost line, near Kharkov, the second Ukrainian city.

At the same time, the Ukrainian resistance promises to be fierce, especially with the substantial increase in the military aid from the United States and several of its Western allies.

After much hesitation, Israel indicated on Wednesday that it agreed to send protective equipment to Ukraine for the first time. And on Thursday, the German government assured that kyiv would soon receive “battle and armored cars” from Eastern European countries.

In a notice to mariners, Moscow tested a ballistic missile on Wednesday “that those who intend to threaten our country should think twice.” Still, the parade of Western leaders continues in kyiv.

Biden announces millionaire aid to kyiv

We are now in a critical period where they will prepare the ground for the next phase of this war.

The president of United States, Joe Biden announced this Thursday $800 million in additional military aid for Ukraine. This package includes “heavy artillery weapons, dozens of howitzers, 144,000 ammunition and drones,” he detailed from the White House.

The United States and its allies are acting “as quickly as possible” to continue providing Ukraine with “the weapons its forces need,” he said.

Joe Biden also considered it “questionable” that Russia controls the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, as his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, affirms. “There is still no proof that Mariupol has completely fallen,” he insisted. Putin “will never succeed” in occupying Ukraine, the president said.

To continue providing military aid to Ukraine, Biden said he will ask the US Congress for additional funds.

Washington also intends to grant an additional economic aid of 500 million dollars to allow Ukraine to keep the government running, a Treasury official said Thursday.

As for economic sanctions, the presence of ships linked to Russia will be prohibited from US ports, Joe Biden announced.

Pedro Sánchez, President of Spain, visits Ukraine

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez (c), talks with the chief of staff, Óscar López (d), during his visit this Thursday to the city of Borodianka, in Ukraine. Photo: Miguel Gutierrez / EFE

If the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, traveled on Wednesday, promising that the European Union will do everything possible to “ensure that Ukraine wins the war”, on Thursday they went to Ukraine the President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez and the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

“Moved to see in the streets of Borodianka the horror and atrocities of Putin’s war,” the Spanish head of government wrote on Twitter, along with an image of a ruined part of the city, which he was able to visit. “We will not leave the Ukrainian people alone,” he added.

Some Western diplomats fear, however, that the lengthening of the war will weaken the unity of action in the measures against Russia.

If the war is concentrated in Donbas, far from kyiv and NATO’s borders, the West’s sense of urgency and unity may ultimately diminish. “It’s a challenge,” said one diplomat.

kyiv announces prisoner exchange

The Government of Ukraine reported another prisoner exchange with Russia, in which 19 Ukrainians were releaseds, of which 10 were military and the rest civilians.

The deputy prime minister, Iryna Vershchuk, announced the “release” of these citizens, in the sixth exchange of prisoners that has taken place since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, on February 24.

Among the released Ukrainians there are wounded, Vershchuk highlighted in his Telegran account, where he highlighted the importance of having achieved their release, since this guarantees that they will receive proper medical care.

In a previous message, Vereshchuk demanded that Russia open a humanitarian corridor from the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupolto evacuate the civilian refugees there along with the wounded soldiers among the Ukrainian resistance troops.

The Azovstal steel plant is, according to the Russians, the only enclave in Mariupol that resists their attacks.

Ukrainian civilians and soldiers still take refuge in its tunnels and facilities in subhuman conditions. The rest of the city, on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov, has been practically destroyed by Russian bombing. City authorities estimate that some 100,000 civilians are still there.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

