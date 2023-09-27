Home page politics

A school textbook is causing unrest in the North Caucasus. Chechnya’s leader Kadyrov is calling for changes – and is thus opposing Putin.

Grozny – Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Russian republic of Chechnya, has spoken out against the representation approved by Russia in a school textbook about the history of the Caucasus republic he rules. Kadyrov is more or less openly criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kadyrov is one of several public figures in the North Caucasus reportedly upset over a recently released textbook for Russian students. The book states that people from the region were deported during World War II because they were Nazi collaborators.

Historians, however, say that although some partisans in the region supported Nazi Germany, they were few and not influential. Some prominent figures from the Caucasus have condemned the story of the deportations, even as the book acknowledges the injustice of the forced exiles.

Kadyrov has book confiscated

The book’s author is former Russian culture minister Vladimir Medinsky, an adviser to Putin who, according to the New York Times as his “ghostwriter” wrote texts that bear the name of the Russian president.

The London Times reported that Kadyrov had ordered the confiscation of copies of the book in Chechnya. The paper refers to Magomed Daudov, the chairman of the Chechen parliament. However, Daudow deleted the part of his Instagram post that stated that copies of the book had been confiscated. He also asked Medinski to change the text of the book.

Ali Totorkulov, head of Russia’s Congress of the Peoples of the Caucasus, said his group would seek to have the textbook banned for 16-year-olds.

Kadyrov criticized in Russia

The conflict between Kadyrov and Putin loyalists comes as Kadyrov’s recent actions have raised concerns among those closely tied to the Russian state. Specifically, it concerns a video in which he praises his teenage son for beating up a prisoner accused of burning the Koran and in which he says that he “did the right thing.”

Kadyrov posted the comments alongside a clip on Telegram showing a young man wearing khakis punching another man crouching on a chair before wrestling him to the ground and punching him in the head.

The prisoner, 19-year-old Nikita Zhuravel, was arrested in May on charges of setting fire to a copy of the Koran outside a mosque in Volgograd. He was then deported to Muslim-majority Chechnya to face criminal prosecution, according to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, which said it was concerned about the young man’s safety

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said in August that the incident was being investigated after Zhuravel filed a complaint.

Duma deputy Yevgeny Popov said on the Russian propaganda program 60 Minutes, which he hosts on Russia-1: “You can’t beat people up. This is illegal. The punishment for a criminal is determined by the court. And only the court.”

Vladislav Davankov, deputy speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, also said that the law on protecting the feelings of religious believers “does not say anything about the fact that beating in a pre-trial detention center is an acceptable punishment.”

Kadyrov’s troops are important to the Russian fight

Rumors about Kadyrov’s health have been circulating in recent weeks. He was reported to be seriously ill or even dead. Andriy Yusov, spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, said he had “chronic health problems.” However, on Telegram, Kadyrov posted a video of himself saying that he was “alive and healthy.” The video was reportedly recorded on September 20th.

Kadyrov, who has been accused by international groups of committing human rights abuses, has often been critical of Russia’s conduct during Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. However, he never directly mentioned the Russian president.

Kadyrov’s units are involved in fighting for Moscow in the Ukraine War. The demise of the leader, who has ruled Chechnya with an iron fist since 2007, could bring into question the role of Chechen troops fighting alongside Putin’s forces. (skr)