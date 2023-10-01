Home page politics

From: Ulrike Hagen

Ukraine scores successes against Russia’s powerful Ka-52 helicopters. Moscow must rethink its air combat strategy and compensate for losses.

Zaporizhzhia – The Russian military is suffering further significant losses on the front in the Ukrainian war, according to the respected Institute for the Study of War (ISW). After Ukraine carried out sabotage attacks on Russian military bases and destroyed various military aircraft, the Ukrainian armed forces are now increasingly successful in effectively neutralizing Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s feared Ka-52 attack helicopters. In response, Russia has reduced the use of these aircraft to counter Ukraine’s exhaustive advance in the south and east of the country, the ISW said.

The Kamov Ka-52 helicopter has so far played a central role in the fight against the Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Kamov Alligator coaxial rotor aircraft, nicknamed “Putin’s Vulture” by the Ukrainian media, is considered one of the most effective attack helicopters in the world. The British Ministry of Defense described the helicopters as “one of the most influential Russian weapon systems” on the front line.

Russian attack helicopters in their sights: Putin’s army is now using the Ka-52 less

Ukraine has suffered significant losses from this type of helicopter. But these losses are also serious for Russia. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the country has lost about 40 Ka-52 helicopters as of the end of July, according to British intelligence.

Now the losses for the Russian troops appear to be becoming critical. “Ukrainian armed forces appear to have improved their ability to shoot down Russian Ka-52 helicopters in mid-August 2023, and the Russian command may have reduced air operations in the western Zaporizhzhia region out of fear of air and pilot losses,” it said the ISW in its latest report from Friday (September 29th).

The US-based research institute confirms that Moscow is instead conducting increased airstrikes in other parts of the front line, including Kherson and Luhansk, to potentially offset “weakened” Russian forces in those areas. “Russian forces appear to have increased their use of combat drones against advancing Ukrainian forces, and Russian artillery units continue to play an important role in repelling Ukrainian attacks,” the ISW said.

Ukraine effectively targets Russian helicopters: Ka-52 missions are reduced

However, military experts are currently also observing a change in Ukraine’s tactics. As part of the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian armed forces have so far tried to isolate the Russian-occupied areas in the south and east of the country from each other. However, currently the fiercest fighting is concentrated on the central front, particularly around the villages of Robotyne and Werbowe. For several days now, the soldiers have been advancing on the strategically important village of Novoprokopivka, which is only about 17 kilometers north of Tokmak.

So far, no counterattacks by Russian troops have been observed on the Ukrainian sectors of the front. A possible reason for this could be that the Russian armed forces are hardly in a position to launch their own attacks after the exhausting past weeks and months. British military intelligence reports that the Russian Air Force has lost 90 aircraft since the start of the war in Ukraine and is losing effectiveness due to overuse of its jets.

In its latest daily intelligence report on Thursday (September 28), Britain’s Ministry of Defense reported that Russia is decimating its fleet of fighter jets through overuse as the conflict continues for much longer than expected. “All aircraft have a lifespan expressed in flight hours,” the report says, “and it is very likely that with additional deployment, Russia will use up the lifespan of many of its aircraft much faster than planned,” the Ministry of Defense said. The heavy losses in the squadron of the feared Ka-52 Kamov attack helicopters contribute to this.

Nico Lange, a Ukraine expert at the Munich Security Conference, told The Economist that Ukraine is eliminating the helicopters “bit by bit” – and of the 100 or so helicopters at the start of the war, only about 25 may have remained.

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Bedrettin Bölükbasi before publication.