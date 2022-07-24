Russia’s invasion of Ukraine | Ukraine took aim at the bridges over the Dnieper River, the cutting of which would put the Russian forces in the region in a quandary

According to the expert, Ukraine is probably preparing for a counterattack north of the Dnieper River. Before the attack, it aims to cut off the Russian forces’ ability to reinforce their units.

Ukrainian The armed forces have put the long-range artillery systems they received from Western countries into effective use, especially in the Dnieper River and Donbas area.

In particular, the use of M142 Himars rocket launcher systems is the subject of the former intelligence chief of the General Staff, Maj. Gen. Pekka Toverin according to has been effective. Himars have been used in two different areas: Donbass and the Kherson region, where the Ukrainians are now trying to take away the offensive capabilities of the Russians.

According to Tover, the offensive capability has been eroded by striking, for example, Russian logistics centers, ammunition warehouses and command posts.

“In the direction of Kherson, the Ukrainians have also hit the bridge over the Dnieper river. In this way, it has been shown and certainly tested that the Ukrainians have the ability to cut those bridges over the Dnieper River.”

On Saturday, the Ukrainians did the BBC including the attack on the Darnytskyj bridge. On Tuesday, it hit the Antonivskyj Bridge, one of two overpasses held by the Russians.

Bridges destruction with long-range weapon systems would be a very important capability for the Ukrainians, according to Tover.

“Ukraine has been talking for a long time that it intends to launch a counterattack, and the area north of the Dnieper River would be a suitable area for them because if the bridges are cut, the battle area can be isolated. This means that the Russians would not be able to bring reinforcements.”

“At the moment, the Ukrainians seem to have the upper hand in the region, and they have also brought some fresh troops there. The power relations can therefore be favorable for them and a counterattack could take over the area north of the Dnieper, which is perhaps a third of Kherson Oblast [alueesta]including the city of Kherson.”

Time frame August is the date for a possible counterattack, according to Tover, but the sooner the Ukrainians decide to attack, the better. This is due, among other things, to the shock effect caused by Himars and other long-range weapon systems, which subsides over time, and to the reinforcements received by the Russian forces over time.

According to Tover, in a couple of weeks, it has been seen how the Ukrainians have destroyed more than 30 depots and command posts and other similar targets with airstrikes, artillery missiles and especially Himars.

“The Russians are desperately thinking about how to avoid the Himars fire. This means that we start to decentralize operations, try to protect the targets better with air defense and probably try to influence the Himars lavettes.”

Also war correspondent of the Ukrainian The Kyiv Independent Ilya Ponomarenko wrote at the beginning of July, that the arrival of the Himars received from the United States had a quick impact on Russian logistics.

Ponomarenko pointed out that Ukraine has destroyed one of the largest ammunition depots of the Russians in Hrustalny, located in Luhansk. The depot was built after Russian troops conquered the area in 2014.

According to Tover, Russian logistics is largely dependent on the railways, and they have fired tens of thousands of grenades a day with their artillery at their best. Ammunition has been brought by rail to warehouses located as close as possible to the firing units, and they have been transported the rest of the way by trucks.

However, the transport routes have been under Ukrainian fire, which has forced the Russians to use smaller warehouses and more manpower in the logistics chain.

“Transfer distances are getting longer, which slows down operations and complicates maintenance. It is not possible to maintain the previous rhythm of fire, it is no longer possible to fire tens of thousands of shots a day, but it drops to thousands just because of maintenance challenges,” says Toveri.

Himars weapon systems are also difficult targets to destroy, as they are small and fast, according to Tover.

“Ukrainians are also quite good at protecting them. The Russians also don’t have the kind of aircraft or intelligence equipment that they could use to monitor areas 24/7 and be able to make an impact in minutes if something is detected. Within about a month, it will become clear whether Ukraine is taking over the initiative in at least one direction, if not in several.”

Himarsien the effect has also been confirmed in Russia. Among other things, Russian war bloggers Igor Girkin and Alexei Morozov have regretted that because of the Himars, Russia now has to conserve its ammunition.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier this week that its forces destroyed one Himars system near the eastern city of Pokrovsk. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is, on the other hand, Ukrainian Ukrainian Pravda – magazine, publicly ordered the Russians to target their strikes against long-range weapon systems.