Russia’s invasion of Ukraine | Ukraine receives cars confiscated from drunk drivers from Latvia

Latvian the parliament passed a law enabling the donation of state-owned vehicles to the government of Ukraine. Tells about it Medusa news site based on Delfi’s story.

“We can sell vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers by selling, recycling or disassembling them for spare parts, but in the current situation we think they would be a useful support for the Ukrainian people”, Chairman of the Seimas Defense Commission Raimonds Bergmanis tells.

Latvian the government decides on the transfer of cars in each case. The vehicles will be transferred to an entity that cooperates with the Ukrainian government.

The proposal to transfer the seized cars to the needs of Ukraine was made by the Minister of Finance of Latvia Arvils Asheradens.