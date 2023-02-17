Friday, February 17, 2023
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine | Ukraine receives cars confiscated from drunk drivers from Latvia

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 17, 2023
in World Europe
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine | Ukraine receives cars confiscated from drunk drivers from Latvia

Foreign countries|Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The vehicles will be transferred to an entity that cooperates with the Ukrainian government.

Latvian the parliament passed a law enabling the donation of state-owned vehicles to the government of Ukraine. Tells about it Medusa news site based on Delfi’s story.

“We can sell vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers by selling, recycling or disassembling them for spare parts, but in the current situation we think they would be a useful support for the Ukrainian people”, Chairman of the Seimas Defense Commission Raimonds Bergmanis tells.

Latvian the government decides on the transfer of cars in each case. The vehicles will be transferred to an entity that cooperates with the Ukrainian government.

The proposal to transfer the seized cars to the needs of Ukraine was made by the Minister of Finance of Latvia Arvils Asheradens.

