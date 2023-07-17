Monday, July 17, 2023
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine | Russia announced that it will withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Agreement

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Foreign countries|Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The purpose of the agreement was to alleviate the global food crisis by guaranteeing the export of Ukrainian grain to the world via the Black Sea.

Russia has informed Turkey, Ukraine and the UN that it opposes the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Agreement, says the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti, referring to the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Marija Zakharova.

The contract expired today, Monday, July 17.

This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

Kremlin says that it will withdraw from the grain agreement for the time being, but keeps open the possibility of returning to it if certain conditions are met.

According to the Kremlin, the decision has no connection with the attacks on the Crimean bridge on Monday, for which Russia has blamed Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin’s statement, the Russian president Vladimir Putin made a decision regarding the grain agreement before the Kerch Strait bridge incident.

