Washington.- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its veiled threats to use nuclear weapons have legislators and other policymakers thinking the unthinkable: How should the West respond to Russia’s explosion of a nuclear bomb on the battlefield?

The default American response, say some architects of the nuclear order post-Cold War, is: with discipline and control. That could mean increasing sanctions and isolation by Russian President Vladimir Putinopined Rose Gottemoeller, deputy secretary general of NATO from 2016 to 2019.

But no one can count on quiet minds to prevail at a time like this, and real life doesn’t always go as planned.

Read more: Ukrainian photojournalist Max Levin found dead in Ukraine, his partner is still missing

world leaders they would be furious, confronted, fearful. Confusion and communication problems could abound. Hackers could add to the existing chaos. There would be great pressure to apply a tough response: the kind of response that can be done with nuclear missiles capable of moving at supersonic speeds.

Although military and civilian officials and experts have calculated the nuclear tensions between Russia and the United States Previously, simulated exercises could end with nuclear missiles crossing continents and oceans, landing on capitals in Europe and North America, killing millions of people in just a few hours, warned Olga Oliker, director for Europe and Central Asia at the International Crisis Group. .

“And, very soon, you have a global thermonuclear war,” Oliker added.

It’s a situation officials hope to avoid, even if Russia attacks Ukraine with a nuclear bomb.

Gottemoeller, a leading nuclear negotiator for United States during the administration of Barack Obama, said that the sketches that President Joe Biden provided so far on its nuclear policy follow the same lines as previous governments: to use atomic weapons only in “extreme circumstances”.

“And a single use nuclear demonstration by Russia or as horrible as it would be, a nuclear use in Ukraine would not reach that level” of demanding a US nuclear responsesaid Gottemoeller, who now lectures at Stanford University.

For former Senator Sam Nunn, a Democrat who with nearly a quarter-century in Congress helped shape global nuclear policy, the option of the West using nuclear weapons it has to remain possible.

“That’s what the doctrine of mutually assured destruction has been about for a long, long time,” said Nunn, who is now a strategic adviser to the atomic security organization Nuclear Threat Initiative, which he co-founded.

“If President Putin employs nuclear weapons or any other country uses them first, not in response to a nuclear attack, not in response to an existential threat to his own country… that leader must assume that he is putting the world at high risk of nuclear war and nuclear duel Nunn added.

For the leaders of United States and other countries, discussions about how to respond to a limited nuclear attack they are no longer hypothetical. In the first hours and days of the Russian invasion, Putin alluded to Russia’s nuclear arsenal. He warned Western countries not to interfere in the conflict, saying he was going to place their nuclear forces on high alert.

Any country that interfered with the Russian invasion would face consequences “the likes of which they have not seen, in their entire history,” he declared. Putin.

How to respond to any Russian use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons was one of the issues discussed by Biden and other Western leaders when they met in Europe at the end of March. Three NATO members, the United States, Britain and France, have nuclear weapons.

A pervasive concern is that by defining some nuclear weapons as tactical weapons usable in battles, Russia could break the nearly eight-decade global taboo of using a nuclear weapon against another country. Even comparatively small tactical nuclear weapons approach the power of the atomic bomb dropped by the United States on Hiroshima during World War II.

Gottemoeller and Nunn praise Biden’s restraint in the face of implied nuclear threats from Putin at the start of the war. Biden took no public steps to raise the nuclear alert status of United States. In addition, Washington postponed a routine test of the Minuteman II missile last month to avoid escalating tensions.

But in the short and long term, the world seems more in danger of nuclear conflict as a result of the clumsy Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his nuclear threatsaccording to negotiators and arms control experts.

The weaknesses that the Russian invasion exposed in its conventional military forces could leave Putin feeling even more motivated in the future to threaten a nuclear as his best weapon against the force of United States and NATO.

Although Gottemoeller argues that abandonment by Ukraine in 1994 of its Soviet nuclear arsenal opened the door to three decades of international integration and growth, he said some governments could learn a different lesson from a nuclear Russia’s invasion of a denuclearized Ukraine: that they need nuclear weapons as a matter of survival.

Jeffrey Lewis, an arms control expert and professor at the Middlebury Institute, said the nuclear danger is increasing.

“And we can see which path would cause even greater risk. And certainly a direct conflict with Russia of forces in NATO countries is a path to nuclear war,” Lewis said.

Gottemoeller said she was encouraged by the public complaints of Putin last month about the criticism it has received. That indicated he feels vulnerable to global condemnation for his invasion of Ukraine and worse still if he breaks the taboo on a nuclear attack, he said.

To detonate a nuclear bomb in a country to which Putin seeks to dominate, a country neighboring its own, would not be rational, Nunn pointed out, but added that the announcement of Putin that it was going to place its nuclear arsenal on high alert.

As a young congressional aide during the Cuban missile crisis, Nunn witnessed American officials and pilots in Europe waiting for orders to launch a nuclear strike against the Soviet Union. The danger is no longer as great as in that crisis in 1962, when the deployment by the Soviets of nuclear missiles in Cuba raised the threat of a nuclear war with the United Stateshe remembered.

But the current risk of a intentional nuclear escalation is high enough to make a ceasefire in Ukraine crucial, Nunn stressed, The modern threat of cyber attacks increases the risk of an erroneous launch. And it’s not clear how vulnerable the United States, and especially Russian systems, are to such hacks, he added.

Read more: Pope Francis could visit Ukraine amid war with Russia

Putin “He has been very reckless in his threats with nuclear weapons,” Nunn stressed. “And I think that has made it all the more dangerous, even a mistake.”