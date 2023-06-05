Monday, June 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine | A lieutenant colonel of the Russian army was captured by the Wagner mercenaries

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine | A lieutenant colonel of the Russian army was captured by the Wagner mercenaries

Foreign countries|Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The video published by Wagner’s communications department has been shared by, among others, an expert from the investigative journalism Bellingcat network.

The communications department of the mercenary army Wagner has published a video in which a lieutenant colonel of the Russian Armed Forces admits that he fired at the Wagner forces and disarmed them with 10-12 of his subordinates. He says he was drunk and justifies the shooting with a personal grudge.

Wagner mercenaries are fighting Ukraine alongside the Russian armed forces, but Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin recently accused Russian soldiers of placing explosives in the path of the Wagner forces, when they were retreating from Bahmut after surrendering the positions in the city they captured to the Russian armed forces.

The video has been shared on Twitter by Hristo Grozev, the Bulgarian Russia expert of the investigative journalism network Bellingcat. According to him, it is confirmedthat it is really a lieutenant colonel of the Russian army named Roman Venevitin.

See also  Super Bowl commercial hits Tesla: "Danger to the public"

The setting in the video looks as if Venevitin is a prisoner of war. It is impossible to know if he is telling the truth or if he has been coerced into saying the desired things.

With English subtitles the video has been shared, among others, by Anton Herashchenko, advisor to the Minister of the Interior of Ukraine.


#Russias #invasion #Ukraine #lieutenant #colonel #Russian #army #captured #Wagner #mercenaries

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ebrard congratulates Delfina Gómez on her victory at Edomex

Ebrard congratulates Delfina Gómez on her victory at Edomex

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result