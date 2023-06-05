Russia’s invasion of Ukraine | A lieutenant colonel of the Russian army was captured by the Wagner mercenaries

The video published by Wagner’s communications department has been shared by, among others, an expert from the investigative journalism Bellingcat network.

The communications department of the mercenary army Wagner has published a video in which a lieutenant colonel of the Russian Armed Forces admits that he fired at the Wagner forces and disarmed them with 10-12 of his subordinates. He says he was drunk and justifies the shooting with a personal grudge.

Wagner mercenaries are fighting Ukraine alongside the Russian armed forces, but Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin recently accused Russian soldiers of placing explosives in the path of the Wagner forces, when they were retreating from Bahmut after surrendering the positions in the city they captured to the Russian armed forces.

The video has been shared on Twitter by Hristo Grozev, the Bulgarian Russia expert of the investigative journalism network Bellingcat. According to him, it is confirmedthat it is really a lieutenant colonel of the Russian army named Roman Venevitin.

The setting in the video looks as if Venevitin is a prisoner of war. It is impossible to know if he is telling the truth or if he has been coerced into saying the desired things.

With English subtitles the video has been shared, among others, by Anton Herashchenko, advisor to the Minister of the Interior of Ukraine.