The international reserves of Russia for the week from April 23 to April 30 grew by 0.2% and amounted to $ 590.5 billion, according to the materials Central bank…

According to the regulator, over the specified period, they increased by $ 1 billion, or 0.2%, as a result of transactions for the purchase of foreign currency under the budget rule, as well as a positive revaluation.

Russia’s international (gold and foreign exchange) reserves are highly liquid foreign assets at the disposal of the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves consist of monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the IMF, and foreign exchange funds (other reserve assets).

Earlier, on April 27, it was reported that the share of Russian exports in dollars fell to below 50% for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2020. Central Bank analysts see the reason for the decline in the specifics of trade relations between Moscow and Beijing, in which three quarters of operations are carried out in euros.