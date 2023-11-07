Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on November 7th. © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov / ITAR-TASS

The EU expelled almost 700 Russian diplomats as a result of the war in Ukraine. Back home, some people apparently have a hard time finding a job – and that’s why they wrote a letter to Putin.

Moscow – The Ukraine War began over 600 days ago. In solidarity with Kiev and in order to deprive Vladimir Putin of the financial resources for his war, the USA and the European Union imposed numerous sanctions on Russia. The Russian diplomats who were expelled from the EU as a result now apparently wrote a letter to the Kremlin boss. There is a lack of jobs and affordable housing, eleven suspected spies complained in the letter.

Letter from Russian diplomats to Putin: Now unemployed after “often risky service”.

698 Russian diplomats were expelled from the EU as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Most of them had previously worked for the GRU, SVR or FSB secret services. The independent Russian news portal The Insiders A letter has now apparently been leaked that eleven expelled diplomats are said to have signed. That comes from one Report from the portal from Monday (November 6th).. However, the government source obscured the names out of fear of prosecution by the Russian authorities.

Many intelligence officers performed “demanding and often risky service” and had to leave Europe after the start of the “special military operation” in Ukraine. The authors of the letter complain that there is now a lack of jobs for the diplomats and wives who have returned home. “For the officers’ families, the sudden departure from Europe became a personal tragedy,” the letter said. “Many wives, almost all with higher education, have taken up self-employment, […] There are simply no corresponding jobs or salaries,” was the criticism. The letter cited the case of a diplomat’s wife as an example. She was offered a job as a pizza delivery person.

Diplomats are likely to write an incendiary letter to Putin: “We are not complaining, we are demanding fairness”

Because of the sanctions against Russia, the Kremlin’s oil and gas revenues collapsed, and numerous Western companies also withdrew from Russia. Thousands of jobs were lost. This was apparently also noticeable among the diplomats. Moscow tried to find the expelled employees jobs in other embassies in Africa, Asia and South America. Without success: the positions were already filled by employees of the SVR and FSB, it was said. In addition to the lack of jobs, the letter also criticized the high housing costs in Moscow and a lack of school and kindergarten places for the children of GRU employees. Previous Wagner fighters also reportedly had trouble finding jobs.

Information from The Insiders According to the portal, some of the signatories of the letter had been contacted, but they had denied involvement in the letter. According to the report, one of the alleged participants stated that “it was not the officers themselves, but their wives” who wrote the letter. “Vladimir Vladimirovich, we would like to emphasize that we are not complaining, but demanding fairness,” it continued to Putin’s address.