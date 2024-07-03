Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

The losses of Russian tanks in the Ukraine war are enormous. Putin’s army is constantly trying to develop defenses against the FPV drones.

Moscow – The small Ukrainian FPV drones continue to pose a threat to the tanks of Wladimir Putin A big headache. The cheap flying objects repeatedly destroy Russian military equipment on the Ukraine front. And this is not the first time that the Russian army has tried to protect its vehicles with the help of bizarre constructions. Tanks with unusual protective shields, also known in social media as “turtle shells”, have been seen in the Ukraine War spotted.

So far, these armored devices have served their purpose more poorly than well. The strange constructions have repeatedly been disabled by Ukrainian drones. Now Russian land drones are to be equipped with similar cages in order to be able to fend off drones from the air. Stara Russian state broadcaster, had shown some of the new unmanned vehicles of the Russian defense industry.

Vladimir Putin’s new version (right) of the “turtle tank”. The old T-72 tank (left) with the bizarre-looking construction was destroyed a few days after it was discovered. © Via Telegram/Montage

Metal cages for the Abrams tank in the Ukraine war against Russia’s drones

Meanwhile, a similar tactic is being implemented in Ukraine. The Russians have also caught up in terms of drones. Oleksandr Myronenko, Chief Operating Officer of the Ukrainian steel company Metinvest, told the US news magazine Newsweek that delivered US M1 Abrams tanks will be equipped with a steel cage to ward off drone attacks. And the Israeli army is also implementing a similar tactic on its vehicles, as Business Insider reported.

Russian armor, however, goes a step further. Russian T-72 tanks and other older Soviet-era models have been spotted again and again, completely encased in a kind of metal roof. Two months after the first sighting of these “turtle tanks,” Russia is said to be continuing to upgrade some of its vehicles with the unusual construction, as Forbes reported.

Ukraine mocks Russia’s tank innovation: “Blind, loud and stupid”

In a video, a Russian soldier commented on the construction: “We are very happy.” How happy the recruit from the 218th Tank Regiment in southern Ukraine really is is questionable. The 218th Regiment suffered heavy losses in the Ukraine war. Among them was one of the vaunted turtle shells, as Forbes further reported.

For the Russian army, the tanks with the bizarre protective roof serve one purpose above all: they are meant to drive at the front of a tank column and clear mines. The converted vehicles are no longer of any use in combat. The conversion severely limits the driver’s view and the turret is immobilized by the metal roof.

After the Ukrainian military captured a few of the bizarre war machines, their verdict was not very positive: “The driver has almost no visibility,” says Lieutenant Colonel Sergey Misyura. “The turret of the tank is fixed. There is no ammunition and the main gun does not even fire.” The “turtle tanks” are “blind, loud and stupid.” (sure)