Russian losses in the Ukraine war are enormous. A report shows that most soldiers do not survive long at the front.

Moscow – Around 300,000 military personnel were deployed in Russia following Putin’s mobilization order Ukraine war convened. The high number of Russian war casualties has led some Moscow officials to call for another wave of mobilization. The Kremlin hardly ever comments on its own losses, but the Ukrainian military currently puts the number of Russian troop losses at 274,470 soldiers. However, Ukraine’s figures should also be viewed with caution – they cannot be independently verified.

Reports from the independent investigative magazine IStories (Important Stories) and the war observation project Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) are now drawing a detailed picture of the alleged Russian losses. For their research, the media examined publicly available data on the deaths of conscripts as part of the “partial mobilization” announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin a year ago.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: 3,000 deaths investigated

Russia’s mobilized soldiers were killed on average within 4.5 months of being enlisted, according to a report released on Thursday (September 21). According to the findings of IStories and CIT “More than half of those who were mobilized survived less than five months at the front.” One in five of those mobilized who were killed in the meantime did not even survive the first two months after being called up.

examined for their analysis IStories and CIT around 3,000 deaths of conscripts, which could be traced through media reports, official announcements and comments from soldiers’ families. According to the data, the actual death toll among mobilized Russian troops is likely much higher than that reported.

While the analysis found a large age difference between the youngest (19) and oldest (62) of the dead mobilized soldiers, more than half of the killed mobilized soldiers were between 30 and 45 years old. Almost a third of those killed were between 20 and 29 years old and one in ten mobilized soldiers killed was under 25 years old. Only four of the mobilized soldiers who died in Ukraine lasted longer than 11 months before being killed, write IStories and CIT.

Lack of rotation at the front causes poor morale

The British Ministry of Defense recently pointed out in one of its intelligence reports that Russian troops in Ukraine are suffering from low morale because they are not receiving sufficient breaks from the front.

“The lack of regular rotation of non-combat units is most likely one of the most important factors in low Russian morale and the failure of the Russian army to conduct higher level training since the invasion,” the Ministry of Defense in London said. “The lack of such training most likely contributes to Russia’s difficulties in conducting successful complex offensive operations.”

Also IStories and CIT point out Russia’s lack of troop rotation in their analysis. “Now many conscripts complain that they have been serving for 11 months and have never been home. Once the mobilization begins, they can take part [am Krieg] “No longer refuse with impunity, and we are seeing increased prosecutions for leaving a unit without permission,” the report said.

But what are the reasons for the lack of rotation? Why aren’t Russian troops replaced regularly? The reasons could be quite simple: “Why aren’t they being sent on vacation?” They are afraid that if you send 100 people on vacation, only half will return,” says the paper IStories and CIT . (skr)