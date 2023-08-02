Home page politics

From: Michelle Brey

Kiev will probably succeed in destroying one of Russia’s valuable anti-aircraft systems. The Ukraine offensive takes its course. Apparently with success.

Kiev – The counter-offensive in the Ukraine war has been running since June. Ukraine itself admitted that progress was slower than planned. Nevertheless, there are always reports of success in the middle of the war in Ukraine. A total of just over 240 square kilometers is said to have been recaptured since the advance began about eight weeks ago. As a video now shows, it was apparently also possible to destroy a Russian surface-to-air anti-aircraft system. The video was released by Ukraine on Saturday (July 29). It could not be independently verified.

Ukraine apparently destroyed a Russian surface-to-air anti-aircraft defense system. © Screenshot/Twitter Ukraine Weapons Tracker

Counterattacks in the Ukraine war: troops apparently destroy Russia’s anti-aircraft system

The strike against the troops from Russia is said to have succeeded on the eastern Donetsk front. The Ukraine Weapons Tracker Twitter account identified the anti-aircraft system as Buk-M2. This is also known under the name “Grizzly” and is intended to enable, for example, the target acquisition of airplanes and helicopters. Ukrainian forces loudly identified the system hit Newsweek as the Buk-M3 – this is known as the “Viking”. It initially remains unclear which air defense system was actually involved.

How Newsweek writes with reference to unspecified reports, lighting and attack radars are said to have been destroyed in the precision shelling. The Video, which is supposed to show the attack, was recorded by a drone. Several explosions can be seen on it. Loud Newsweek the scenes are said to have taken place near the village of Novopetrykivka. This is near the front line in the Ukraine war.

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war probably more and more successful: Putin’s troops under pressure

According to British intelligence services, the Russian occupying forces are already under pressure from the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south of Ukraine, according to London officials German press agency according to The fights are therefore particularly concentrated in two sections. South of the city of Orikhiv, the 58th Army was confronting the Ukrainian attackers. This force was most likely struggling with combat fatigue and attrition in forward regiments that had been engaged in intense combat for more than eight weeks.

Further east at Welyka Novosilka – not far from the village of Novopetrykivka – the Russian troops were made up of units from the eastern and southern military districts, which led to coordination problems. “Parts of the 5th Army are likely to be under particular pressure and probably also have the feeling that a rotation from the front line is long overdue,” it said in London, according to the dpa.

Given the situation, the destruction of the air defense system – regardless of what it ultimately was – is likely to be a setback for Russia around Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, drone attacks on Moscow are also causing a stir. (mbr)