Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

Blind in the air for half an hour – not an isolated incident. Russia’s electronic warfare has threatening side effects for passenger aircraft.

Moscow – “The pilots are actively reporting cases and we receive more than 100 reports per month,” Juho Sinkkonen told BBCThat was in May, when the vice president of flight operations at the Finnish airline Finnair complained to the British broadcaster that “this problem occurs on their aircraft every day.” “This problem” refers to the temporary failure of global satellite-based navigation over the wider Baltic Sea region and beyond – GPS jamming (Global Positioning System). The cause of the disruption to civil aviation traffic is Vladimir Putin’s electronic warfare in the course of his war against Ukraine, as several media outlets report.

In fact, observers do not see this as a subtle attack on NATO, but rather as the side effects of the Ukraine war. “The disruptions intensified when Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure began in January 2024,” the Finnish transport and communications agency Traficom recently published. “These problems” had already emerged before the Ukraine war began, but the frequency has increased since February 2022, Cyrille Rosay told the BBC.

Russian jammers against weapons are becoming more commonplace

Rosay is a cybersecurity expert at the European Union Aviation Safety Agencyywhich had warned again in November last year: initially the southern and eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea were affected – in the meantime the disturbed ether has spread to the Baltic Sea and the Arctic, as the EASA announced in a bulletin.

“I don’t necessarily think that the Russians are intentionally trying to cause chaos in air traffic with this disruption. On the other hand, the disruption itself is very irresponsible. There will be times when countries will have to use it for very honorable reasons, such as self-defense.”

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has also long since put the issue on the agenda: its analysts have not received any specific reports that Russia is attempting to jam GPS over Western Europe or the Atlantic. “GPS-guided systems are likely to become increasingly unreliable over war zones as long-range jamming against known GPS-guided weapons and systems becomes more commonplace,” the institute writes. ISW.

Ukraine begins to go blind on the battlefield

According to the British think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) The Russian military is making increasing use of jammers to prevent communication with aircraft on the battlefield. This primarily refers to electronic countermeasures against drones, which are mainly used for enemy reconnaissance. This leads to a loss rate of around 10,000 Ukrainian drones per month; that is, more than 300 drones per day, the authors write. Ukraine is beginning to go blind on the battlefield. This electronic fog now apparently also covers the entire airspace around the war zone.

Largely blind and deaf: Russian soldiers deploy a Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare system. This can prevent the GPS navigation of drones, missiles or aircraft (archive photo). © IMAGO/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

Therefore, the British telegraph in April of this year, the collateral damage in the airwaves was less than the ISW: At the end of March, a GPS disruption is said to have lasted for 63 hours over the Baltic States, reports David Mumford. One of the alleged victims was Grant Shapps, says the analyst from the company Opsgroup, which monitors developments in international air traffic: The British Defense Minister’s plane is said to have flown virtually blind for half an hour – of all places near Kaliningrad, the Russian enclave between Poland and Lithuania, as the telegraph published.

Putin’s electronic warfare is a challenge for NATO

NATO is also concerned – for good reason, as Roger McDermott summarised back in 2017: The capabilities of Russian electronic warfare are a serious challenge to NATO’s defence strategy to secure the Baltic states and NATO’s entire eastern flank in the event of a Russian attack – this endangers NATO’s freedom of action in command, information, communications, computer systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (NATO abbreviation “C4ISR”: command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance).

Jamming and spoofing: the hostile takeover Jamming refers to the deliberate use of a transmission-blocking signal to disrupt communication between a receiver and its transmitter. For example, once a signal blocks a drone, the transmitter can force the drone to land on the spot and stop all further movement, or return to the ‘home’ position. This is a normal function of a drone with GPS and a home tracking feature. It is designed so that if the connection is lost, your drone will return to its take-off location. Spoofing of a drone refers to the remote takeover of the drone by a third party who pretends to be the original remote control. The drone receives a signal that is intended to confuse the drone so that it believes the spoofing signal to be legitimate – which is a mistake. Spoofing allows a third party to take over the drone and control the further flight or download data from the drone or view the camera recordings. Source: dedrone.com

The analyst from the Estonian-based International Center for Defense and Security concludes that Russia is seeking advantages in asymmetric conflicts in order to improve its chances of success in a possible conflict with the eastern NATO states. As banal as this thesis may sound, it is clearly supported. “We are in a state of gray war with Russia,” says Richard Dearlove, according to the telegraphThe former head of British intelligence sees the disruptions to civil aviation as an “ominous demonstration of power by Russia”, as he says.

He considers jamming to be typical. “None of this is particularly surprising, but it reflects the fact that we are in a confrontation with Russia and we in the West are only just beginning to recognize the seriousness of this situation,” the British newspaper quoted him as saying. Experts unanimously describe the disruptions to aviation so far as “annoying” rather than excessively dangerous. Despite GPS being the main system used today, the Traficom agency points to the possibility of switching to optional navigation systems, especially in passenger aircraft, “such as inertial-based navigation and ground-based navigation,” as Traficom writes.

Russia’s interference in air traffic is a serious threat

In addition, air traffic control can help with navigation if necessary. For example, vectoring can give an aircraft guidance instructions that it must follow in order to continue on its route or to fly to it. Ian Petchenik, as he describes him, is less relaxed about this. telegraph quoted: “GPS jamming can cause significant headaches for operators, disrupt navigation systems and increase the workload of pilots in congested airspace near conflict zones. Mitigating these risks is critical to flight safety,” says the US-based flight safety blogger from Flightradar24.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

However, it is not only security that is threatened, but ultimately peace as well, as the magazine Army recognition writes: GPS is also the navigator of precision weapons and guided artillery ammunition, for example the M982 Excalibur projectiles. The M982 projectile is equipped with satellite and inertial navigation devices, which according to the manufacturer have an error tolerance of no more than four to five meters. According to experts, the effectiveness of the Excalibur projectiles in particular has fallen from 70 percent to six percent – the reason is that the Russians are disorienting the GPS navigation.

It is precisely these side effects that are affecting civil air traffic – and will certainly increase as the war progresses. Nevertheless, Tom Withington remains confident: “I do not necessarily believe that the Russians are intentionally trying to cause chaos in air traffic with this disruption,” the RUSI reassures.–Analyst. “On the other hand, the disruption itself is very irresponsible. There will be moments when countries will have to use it for very noble reasons, such as self-defense.”