From: Sonja Ruf

Russia plans to increase the production of glide bombs. This could affect the course of the war. A pilot talks about the advantages.

Moscow – Headlines about the use of glide bombs in the Ukraine war keep making the rounds. This is one of the reasons why Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Selenskyj are repeatedly asking Western-oriented states to strengthen their air defence capabilities – as was recently the case with NATO-Summit.

Such bombs can cause explosion damage up to a distance of more than 200 meters. They also hurl their fragments over a radius of more than one kilometer. However, this type of weapon can also pose a danger to the Russian civilian population due to its unpredictability when it falls and its wide dispersion radius.

Russian troops repeatedly use glide bombs. © Sergey Bobok/AFP

Ukraine is successfully using radio jammers to a large extent, which disrupt the satellites of the bombs

Former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had a few weeks ago Financial Times According to reports, the USSR had announced that it would begin mass production of the three-ton bombs and continue production of the smaller glide bombs. In response, Ukraine had begun deploying better radio jammers that could block the signals between the bombs and the satellites that control them.

Due to this fact, observers had quietly hoped that Ukraine might mitigate the Russian bombing. This hope was expressed by a Russian pilot of the Russian news platform Cup According to a conversation with the Russian television station Russia-24 a significant setback.

The production of glide bombs is probably cheaper and faster than expected

The bomb only relies on its wings, he said. “That means the higher and faster you drop it, the farther it flies away. But above all, it is [die Herstellung, Anm. d. Red.] cheap and fast, dozens of times faster and cheaper than the production cycle of a rocket.”

That, of course, changes everything. It is gratifying that Russia has learned how to produce the bomb in large quantities. “That will inevitably affect the course of the war,” he added. His words, and especially the emphasis on the fact that this type of bomb is faster and cheaper than other weapons of war, may sound extremely cynical from the perspective of war-torn Ukraine and the Russian population. (Sonja Ruf)