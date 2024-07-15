Home page politics

Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

A Su-34 of the Russian Air Force: This bomber is responsible for bombing the Ukrainian civilian population by dropping glide bombs. But an end seems to be in sight. © IMAGO/Russian Defence Ministry

Russia continues to target the Ukrainian civilian population’s will to persevere with three-ton bombs, and sacrifices its own. An end is in sight.

Kiev – “The story of the Russian attack on Mariupol is a horror story,” writes Human Rights Watch in its report on the destruction of the city in Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s troops. The recent attack on a children’s hospital in Kiev is a human tragedy of the same magnitude. As the Ukrainian Pravda As reported recently, the horror is taking its course: Russia is continuing its terror of dropping three-ton bombs without any consideration for the civilian population. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has published a corresponding video in which a supposedly Russian pilot prepares his bomb for takeoff – Ukraine is trying to provide evidence of Russian cynicism, for which even its own losses mean nothing.

“It is difficult to imagine a target that would not be destroyed by an aerial bomb of this size,” a pilot is said to have said when the bomb was launched. “They are very frightening and deadly. Even from a distance of one kilometer, the explosion will tear the doors of buildings off their hinges,” said Financial Times (FT) the Ukrainian soldier Bohdan. That was in April, when the invaders started throwing bombs around, weighing between 500 and 1,500 kilograms of explosives – now the Russians are bringing the power of the devastation of three tons of explosives to their neighboring country.

“In a desperate attempt to mitigate the effects of up to 100 Russian glide bombs a month, Ukrainian forces have begun deploying more and better radio jammers that can block the signals between the bombs and the satellites that guide them.”

The FT quotes Ukrainian military officials as saying that from the beginning of this year until April alone, the Russians had attacked with around 3,500 such guided aerial bombs, a 16-fold increase compared to 2023, according to the FT writes and quotes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as saying that in the third week of March alone, Russia “fired over 700 guided bombs.” The non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch sees this as a real war crime.

Russia’s terror bombs make no distinction between soldiers and civilians

The war between Russia and Ukraine is therefore an international armed conflict that is governed by international humanitarian law – primarily by the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their first additional protocol of 1977 (Protocol I). Both Russia and Ukraine are parties to the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Protocol I, Human Rights Watch writes on its website. The law of war therefore protects civilians and other non-combatants from the dangers of armed conflict.

The warring parties are limited by the law of war in the means and methods of their warfare: it must always be possible to distinguish between combatants, i.e. specially designated members of military units, and civilians. “Civilians must never be the deliberate target of attacks. Parties to a conflict must take all possible precautions to minimize harm to civilians and civilian objects and must not carry out attacks that do not distinguish between combatants and civilians or that cause disproportionate harm to the civilian population,” Human Rights Watch makes clear.

Putin’s bomb hurls shrapnel more than a kilometer away

Three-ton explosive devices have the opposite effect. In two attacks in mid-June on the town of Lyptsi, around 20 kilometers north of Kharkiv, the huge bombs missed their targets by only a few meters, according to the magazine Forbes reported – “but that hardly mattered,” wrote Forbes-author David Axe. He refers to the pro-Russian blogger “Fighterbomber”, who claims to have been a former Russian military pilot and on his Telegram-Channel repeatedly commented on war events. According to “Fighterbomber”, a FAB-3000 bomb causes “explosive damage up to a distance of more than 200 meters – and hurls deadly fragments over a distance of more than 1,200 meters”.

In this respect, the bomb makes no distinction between soldiers and civilians. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the most recent rocket attacks on Kiev in early June were allegedly aimed at Ukrainian arms factories and military airfields, reports the Mirror. According to the Russians, the many video images from Kiev proved “that the damage was caused by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile.” As the Mirror However, as clarified, this evidence was missing.

Glide bombs also pose a deadly threat to Russia’s civilian population

However, there is evidence that the glide bombs, regardless of their size, pose a deadly threat to Russian civilians. In early July, the WashingtonPost revealed that retrofitting guidance systems from former free-fall bombs would not turn them into precision weapons. “Russia’s devastating glide bombs continue to fall on its own territory,” headlines the postThe newspaper claims to be able to use internal Russian army documents to prove that at least 38 glide bombs crashed in the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine between April 2023 and April 2024. However, most of them did not detonate.

The documents are said to prove that at least four bombs fell directly in the metropolis of Belgorod. The center, which has a population of around 400,000, is only 80 kilometers from Kharkiv, which is under constant bombardment. Seven more unexploded glide bombs are said to have been found in the surrounding suburbs, according to the postHowever, the paper admits that the lack of precision is less serious than the fact that Russia would refrain from using them.

The morale of Ukrainian soldiers suffers from Russian glide bomb attacks

“The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the FAB-3000 has a combat power that ‘cannot be ignored’, writes about the current Russian attack by the Kyiv IndependentAccording to this, Russia is striving to cause the greatest possible damage with its bombing terror. Financial Times reported, military analysts believe that the bombings not only represented crimes against civilians, but also eroded the morale of the fighting troops; because of their impact and, above all, because of their numbers.

However, the use of the three-ton bombs seems to have been preceded by a change in tactics by the Russians. It is clear that they are using up their stocks, but Forbes After the first use of the deadly heavyweights in June, it was reported that their effectiveness was less than that of the lighter FAB weapons. According to this, the military blogger “Fighterbomber” claimed that the payload of a weapon carrier such as a Su-34 corresponded to either a three-ton bomb or up to three smaller ones, such as the FAB-1500. In addition, multiple explosive devices would probably have a larger dispersion and thus a larger area of ​​effect.

In April, the Financial Times reported that former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had announced that he would begin mass production of the three-ton bombs and continue production of the smaller glide bombs – in principle, however, production only involves converting old free-fall bombs with tail units and propulsion technology; so it is more or less pure improvisation.

Experts predict an imminent end to the glide bomb horror

Observers therefore expect that the horror for the people in the invaded country could soon come to an end. “Fighterbomber” admits that Ukraine’s electronic jamming is becoming more precise and effective, and could sooner or later mislead the cheaply produced glide bombs. “In a desperate attempt to mitigate the effects of up to 100 Russian glide bombs per month, the Ukrainian armed forces have begun to use more and better radio jammers that can block the signals between the bombs and the satellites that control them,” writes Forbes.

John Hoehn also sees the power of glide bombs waning. Ukraine has three options left to counteract this, argues the analyst from the US think tank EDGE: In order to enable Ukraine to counter the threat posed by glide bombs, it needs long-range missiles, F-16 fighter jets and Swedish AEW&C aircraft for long-range reconnaissance and, above all, modern electronic warfare equipment that would deprive the glide bombs of their orientation.

“If the satellite navigation fails, a glide bomb can fall back on an inertial navigation system, but this is less accurate for precise targeting. The errors increase the further the bomb flies without satellite guidance,” writes Hoehn. Or how ForbesAuthor David Axe quotes Russian military blogger “Fighterbomber” as saying: “Electronic warfare is winning. Accuracy is declining.”