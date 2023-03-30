The Russian economy contracted by 3.2% in the first two months of this year compared to the same period in 2022, when the invasion of Ukraine began, Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development said.

The Russian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 3.1% in February, 0.1 percentage points less than in January, announced the ministry in a report on the state of the national economy.

While sectors such as agriculture and freight transport grew, industry and retail trade continued to suffer losses.

The economy had shrunk 4.2% in December and 2.1% for the whole of 2022, according to the preliminary estimate by the federal statistics agency Rosstat, although both Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Central Bank have down by 2.5%.

Putin admitted this Wednesday (29) that Western sanctions could have a negative impact on the Russian economy in the medium term, and asked the government not to relax, despite the exit from the recession predicted by the Executive and the Central Bank.

According to the Central Bank, indicators point to an acceleration of economic activity in the first quarter, although growth only returns in the second quarter.

Due to Western sanctions following the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, Russian GDP fell by 2% in 2015.

In 2020, as a result of restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, the national economy shrank by 2.7% and, in 2021, grew by 5.6%.

Russia has acknowledged a significant drop in gas and coal exports in 2022, although oil exports have increased thanks to supplies to China and India.

By comparison, the Kremlin leader recently claimed that the Ukrainian economy had contracted by more than 40% in the past year.