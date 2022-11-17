Fall of 4% in the 3rd quarter is a consequence of the war with Ukraine; value is lower than the government projection

THE Russia entered a technical economic recession, as it registered an economic downturn for the 3rd consecutive quarter. O GDP (Gross Domestic Product) Russian fell 4% compared to the same period in 2021. Preliminary data were released this Wednesday (16.Nov.2022) by the Russian state agency Rosstat🇧🇷 Here’s the full (4 MB – in Russian).

The economic decline can be explained by all the issues involved in the war with ukraine🇧🇷 One of the biggest impacts was due to the sanctions imposed by the West on the country, in addition to spending on the conflict.

The drop in GDP in the 3rd quarter, however, was less than the projection of 7% by the Central Bank of Russia.

Read the history of Russian GDP in 2022: