The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the Russia fell 4% in the 2nd quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Preliminary data were released this Friday (12.Aug.2022) by the Russian state statistics agency Rosstat. Here’s the intact (3.6 MB – in Russian).

The percentage decline is less than the 5% projected by the Russian Ministry of Economy. The wholesale sector suffered the most losses, with a 15.3% reduction in business volume.

Other sectors also shrank:

retail (9.8%);

water supply, waste collection and disposal (8.9%);

manufacturing (3.3%);

cargo business (2.9%).

Russia faces difficulties due to sanctions from Western countries after the invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.